Tallafornia and Big Brother star says reality TV made him hate himself and feel worthless

Ultimate Hell Week survivor Marc O’Neill told how appearing on Tallafornia and Big Brother made him hate himself and feel worthless.

In last night’s final episode Dubliner Marc, alongside Fair City’s Ryan Andrews and rugby star Peter Stringer, were the last men standing out of the 18 recruits.

The survival of the fittest show gave Marc back his self-worth after he was left soul-destroyed and psychologically spent from reality shows.

Marc, 36, told the Irish Mirror: “I genuinely hated myself for years ever since doing Big Brother and Tallafornia.

“I thought I was a loser and I was sh*t and felt I had nothing positive in my life.” “Hell Week made me like myself again, I didn’t give a damn if I won but I’ve never been proud of doing stupid stuff on telly.”







Appearing in Big Brother in 2015 after a stint on TV3’s Tallafornia in 2012, Marc quit telly after his “fake” existence left him miserable.

The former stripper said: “I genuinely just thought I was going to be famous and make money and be the knight in shining armour. But as I said before, you’re not, you’re just a pr**k in tinfoil with no money.

“I was fake famous as a Z-lister, you’re broke and everyone knows who you are, it closes more doors than it opens. On those reality shows everyone I met was up their own a**e but when I went on Hell Week, the experiences I got from it, everyone on it was so nice and welcoming.

“These were like my family, I went through hell and back for them, I’d do anything for these people.

“On the other reality shows I was on, everyone wants to make it as a career move, I behaved like an ass on those shows, it gets you time on camera.

“I was on these shows purely for vanity but with Hell Week it was different, I just wanted to make my family and my girlfriend Charlotte proud.

“I hated myself for so long Hell Week has ignited me to be a better person.”









On last night’s finale rugby legend Peter Stringer helped Marc to the finish line after he badly hurt his knee.

