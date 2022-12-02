Talking Tom Time Rush game launches with all characters unlocked from the start

The Talking Tom Time Rush game was released this Thursday (1st) for Android and iOS mobile platforms. The game, published by outfit7, it’s dthe endless running segment and promises to attract many players with a fun and exciting proposal.
According to the developers, one of the novelties of the new game is that, for the first time in Outfit7’s endless running history, all of its characters are unlocked and available to run from the beginning of the adventure.
In addition, the Talking Tom Time Rush features exclusive outfits, rewards, and universe-changing vehicles that must be unlocked along the way. The journey promises to be in a magical world with lots of running and chasing.
The new worlds have dinosaurs, erupting volcanoes and many other novelties, which bring a dynamic and mysterious side, and special paths with challenges, along with new journeys to be discovered around every corner.
“It’s a fun, adventure-filled game for players of all ages and skill levels, and a great addition to the Talking Tom & Friends universe of games. We are proud of the work we have done with Talking Tom Time Rush,” said Xinyu Qian, CEO of Outfit7.
