Talented Meath pole dancer wows The Big Deal judges with jaw dropping moves

Here’s a sneak peek of one of Ireland’s leading pole dancers lighting up The Big Deal stage.

Lisette Krol wore a show-stopping costume to wow the judges with her athletic aerial moves for tomorrow night’s semi-final.

The 35-year-old has lived in Co Meath for the last 16 years and aims to show women can be both “powerful” and “sexy”.

Speaking ahead of the Virgin Media One show, the Venezuelan native said pole dancing is varied, from stripping to a sport.

She revealed that during her first audition, judge Boy George said she is breaking the stigma associated with pole fitness.

Lisette told the Irish Mirror: “Pole dancing has so many different backgrounds and styles.

“Of course there’s the sexy side of it and the stripping side.

“But there’s also the sports side of it, the artistic side. We think art is contemporary but it can be so many things.”

Boy George said her moves were “sexy” with Jedward hailing her as “empowering”.

Lisette, who runs Aerial Tribe Fitness in Dublin, said: “I was so overwhelmed when Boy George told me the pole has traditionally been seen as something else but I made it look so beautiful.

“In my audition, I was trying to portray how women can be so powerful but at the same time, there’s a beauty and a sexiness behind it.

“But we’re so crazy too, my first routine was inspired by women.

“In my routine I try to portray there are always so many obstacles in our way to do the things we want to do, but we are machines in general.”

Lisette admitted Irish women were slow to embrace pole fitness but are learning to champion it.

She said: “It’s great there’s more acceptance of what we do now.

“When I’m teaching my Irish ladies and I tell them, ‘this week we will be wearing shorts’, they get nervous.

“In Ireland you know it’s not so normal to wear bikinis.

“But now I believe women in Ireland are excited to have a safe place to wear a little bit less.

“It doesn’t have to mean a thong, but just to show your body and to use it for great tricks and to dance.

“It’s really inspiring.”

