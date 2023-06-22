Taking screenshots in incognito mode will no longer be a problem on mobile

- Advertisement -

If you use Chrome on your mobile you will know that it is not possible to take a screenshot when you are in incognito mode.

When you try to do it, applying the method that you have configured in Android, a message like “This application does not allow taking a screenshot” will appear. So you will have to perform an extra action to have this possibility in Chrome.

How to take screenshots in incognito mode on Android

An issue that can be resolved by enabling the experimental “Incognito Screenshot” feature from chrome://flags. Once you enable this feature and restart the browser, you will find that incognito mode is no longer a problem to take a screenshot.

However, there is a small drawback. Screenshots are not only enabled when you have the Chrome tab open, but also when you are in the “Recent” view. That is, the incognito tab will no longer appear blank, but will show all your content and allow capture.

The Google team wants to fix this problem with a new experimental feature called “Improved Incognito Screenshots”, which is active in the Canary version of Chrome.

An improved way to take mobile screenshots from Chrome

As can be seen in the video he shares Mishaal Rahman On your Twitter account, this new experimental feature allows the user to take a screenshot when Chrome is on the home page in incognito mode, but disables that ability when you’re on the Recents screen.

Not only is the content of the incognito tab visible, but a message appears mentioning that screenshotting is not allowed. So this function improves the first proposal by allowing the capture, but maintaining the privacy that incognito mode promises.

This latest experimental feature is currently in the canary version, so you won’t find them in the stable version of Chrome yet. But if you want to take screenshots in incognito mode, and you’re not worried about the content showing up in the “Recents” view, you can enable the experimental “Incognito Screenshot” feature as mentioned above.