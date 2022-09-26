Take care, Google! European Union wants to launch its own open search engine

In addition to making USB-C a standard and wanting Android manufacturers to provide lasting support for their smartphones, the Union also wants a competitor for .

That’s because the “Open Web Search Project” is in an advanced stage of development and could become the official search of the old continent.

Recently announced, the project is led by 14 computer research centers from 7 countries and has 8.5 million euros in funding.

According to representatives of the European Union, in addition to fighting with Google’s near monopoly, the block’s search engine will be open and free.