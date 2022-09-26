HomeTech NewsTake care, Google! European Union wants to launch its own open...

Take care, Google! European Union wants to launch its own open search engine

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Take care, Google! European Union wants to launch its own open search engine
1664197250 take care google european union wants to launch its own.jpeg
- Advertisement -

In addition to making USB-C a standard and wanting Android manufacturers to provide lasting support for their smartphones, the European Union also wants launch a competitor for google.

That’s because the “Open Web Search Project” is in an advanced stage of development and could become the official search engine of the old continent.

Recently announced, the project is led by 14 computer research centers from 7 countries and has 8.5 million euros in funding.

According to representatives of the European Union, in addition to fighting with Google’s near monopoly, the block’s search engine will be open and free.

How to download subtitles or transcription of a YouTube video easily

European Union project advances.
- Advertisement -

On its official website, the project says:

Today, web searches are still dominated by a few big tech companies. Thus, free, fair and transparent access to information as a public good is no longer under the control of the public. [por isso] the project aims to help people access information freely, openly and fairly. It also seeks to create an open European Internet search infrastructure based on European values ​​and jurisdictions.

For now, there is still no date for the novelty to reach the market, but researchers should work on the core of the “European Open Web Index (OWI)” within the next three years.

When publicly available, the new search engine will be a way of “contributing to European independence in web browsing and research”.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

How to?

How to watch the spacecraft crash into the asteroid live

There are only a few hours left for NASA to crash a ship on...
Apple

Google Photos, multiple reports of corrupt images

In the last two or three days the reports of corrupt data in Google...

More like this

How to?

How to get free envelopes for the Qatar World Cup 2022 virtual album

There is less and less to go before the great Qatar 2022 Soccer World...
Dedicated Server

Best web hosting of 2022

The best web hosting providers for your needs tried and tested Wondering how to find...
Instagram

How to switch to bold, italic or strikethrough on Instagram

Not only WhatsApp has tricks to be able to change the font, on Instagram...

© 2021 voonze.com.