Take care, Google! European Union wants to launch its own open search engine

In addition to making USB-C a standard and wanting Android manufacturers to provide lasting support for their smartphones, the European Union also wants launch a competitor for google.
That’s because the “Open Web Search Project” is in an advanced stage of development and could become the official search engine of the old continent.
Recently announced, the project is led by 14 computer research centers from 7 countries and has 8.5 million euros in funding.
According to representatives of the European Union, in addition to fighting with Google’s near monopoly, the block’s search engine will be open and free.
On its official website, the project says:
Today, web searches are still dominated by a few big tech companies. Thus, free, fair and transparent access to information as a public good is no longer under the control of the public. [por isso] the project aims to help people access information freely, openly and fairly. It also seeks to create an open European Internet search infrastructure based on European values and jurisdictions.
For now, there is still no date for the novelty to reach the market, but researchers should work on the core of the “European Open Web Index (OWI)” within the next three years.
When publicly available, the new search engine will be a way of “contributing to European independence in web browsing and research”.