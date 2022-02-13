Take better photos with the iPhone: 11 tricks for the app…

Check where the light is coming from

A common mistake is taking photos backlighting. Obviously, it is not always possible to change the position of the object or the person that we are going to photograph. But, as far as possible, it is better not to shoot with a light source pointing directly at us.

adjust the exposure

When the subject you are going to photograph is too bright, it is a good idea adjust exposure manually. One of the ways to do this is to tap on the object and then move the slider that you will see next to the sun icon. Similarly, it has this same configuration if you press on the upward arrow that is located in the upper central area of ​​​​the screen. Tapping the icon with the plus and minus symbols will bring up a control to adjust the exposure. In addition to times when there is too much light, increasing the exposure will allow you to take brighter photos.

Change the perspective of photos

Sometimes a change of perspective noticeably improves a photograph. This can come in handy when photographing buildings or taking portraits. You may have to climb somewhere to take a shot from above or, on the contrary, crouch down to take it from the low angle.

Clean the sensors before taking pictures

Remember that the iPhone is a device that tends to get dirty. Simply carrying it in your pocket can make grease or other dirt adheres to the lens. If you are one of those looking to take better photos with the iPhone, try to always carry a chamois or soft cloth to clean the lenses. This way you will avoid annoying reflections in your photos that significantly reduce the quality of the captures.

The flash is almost never a good ally

The iPhone LED Flash it will almost never help you take good photos, neither day nor night. Images in which the flash was used often have very deep shadows and an artificial look. In addition, with certain objects, such as the lenses of glasses, there is a risk that the light beam will be reflected. Increasing the exposure will allow you to take bright photos even in low light areas. They may include more noise, but the result will be more natural.

night photography

It’s impossible to deny that iPhones have gotten a lot better when it comes to capturing photos at night. However, they are still a long way from DSLR cameras. Therefore, they are not the indicated device if you are looking for the best results at night. But if you have no choice but to shoot at night with your iPhone, consider using a tripod. In this way, you will avoid the tremors of the hand and you will obtain more defined results.

Camera app features to take better photos with iPhone

The above tips could well serve you with any mobile phone. However, now we will focus on specific features of the camera application that will allow you to take better photos with the iPhone.

Activate HDR mode

The HDR mode It is capable of taking three simultaneous shots with different exposures and combining them all into a single image. This way, you won’t have to worry about the sky being blown or the subject being dark. All the elements of the photograph will have the adequate light.

Change the format of your photos

Photographs are taken, by default, with a aspect ratio 4:3. However, that is not always the best option. For example, you can use the 1:1 format to take square photos, ideal for social networks. The iPhone also allows you to take screenshots with a 16:9 aspect ratio, ideal for wide screens.

Focus on any object by tapping on the screen

We cannot overlook in this guide one of the most basic iPhone camera tricks. Its about manual focus by tapping on the screen. It is common for the device to automatically focus on the most suitable object, although this is not always the case. In those cases, it is as simple as touching the screen so that the camera focuses exactly where the place that suits you best.

If you have Apple Watch, take advantage of it

Apple Watch users have a remote shutter release that is very useful on certain occasions. For example, you may be using a tripod to take a group photo. Instead of activating the timer, open the camera app on your watch and visualize what the photo will look like. When everything is ready, press on the shutter so that the iPhone takes the photo.

Use the different modes to take portraits

We close this review by the best functions of the camera application that will allow you take better photos with iPhone focusing on portrait mode. The models that are capable of taking this type of photography come with various effects that allow it to be given a more artistic touch. This is the case of studio light or stage light. If you want to get the most out of this feature, we advise you to do different tests to know each effect. This way you will know which one you should use on each occasion.