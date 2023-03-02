Take advantage of your iPhone with iOS 16: so you can turn a photo into a sticker

- Advertisement -

advantage-of-your- -with- -16-so-you.jpg" width="980" height="565" alt="Take advantage of your iPhone with iOS 16: so you can turn a into a sticker">

There are some functions that are included in the operating systems that are sometimes not used and it is a real shame. This is just what happens with an option that is part of iOS 16 and that it is possible that you do not know it -and, therefore, do not use it in your iphone-. We talk about create stickers or stickers with the images you have in the terminal.

This option is perfect for those who regularly use stickers when making use of the possibilities currently offered by many messaging applications, such as WhatsApp or iMessage. Therefore, we are talking about being able to increase the chances of being unique by sending something that no one has and, in addition, you are going to achieve in a very simple way and without wasting much time.

Steps to convert an image into a sticker with the iPhone

- Advertisement -

First of all, keep something very present: you have to do this with Apple devices running iOS 16, therefore, you must be sure that it is the version of the operating system that your terminal uses. If you comply with what is indicated, what you have to do next is follow these instructions that we leave below:

Once you’re on the phone’s home page, open the Photos app as normal, then navigate to the image you want to use to create the sticker.

Once you have it in front of you, click on it and, without letting go, the terminal will make the cut you need to choose the area you want to have as a sticker. In other words, a magical cut is generated that is very effective.

Unsplash

Save the result as usual, and then open the application in which you want to use what you have generated. Simply drag the image to the app’s interface and it will be sent as if it were a sticker.

As you can see, everything is very simple because you have already finished.

The compatibility of this function present in the iPhone with iOS 16 is very wide, since apart from the two applications that we have mentioned before, also others such as Twitter or Telegram offers the necessary compatibility for you to generate your own stickers in a simple way thanks to Apple smartphones. A great tool is that it is available by default in the operating system and that works because it is perfect.

>