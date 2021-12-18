Take a look inside Real Housewife of Drumcondra Paul Kinsella’s newly renovated home

The Real Housewife of Drumcondra, Paul Kinsella is spending Christmas in his newly renovated home.

Paul and his husband Mark live in a done-up North Dublin house with their dog Penny and the lifestyle guru took it upon himself to give the home a well-deserved makeover which he shared on his social media.

He told Dublin Live: “I think a lot of people don’t want the effort, it’s easy and that’s what I’m about.

“Mark is a bit of a Real Housewife fan, it’s always on in the background in our house and I’m a bit of a Real Housewife of Drumcondra. My page started out when I was renovating the house, then I started uploading a few cocktails and cooking pieces and it just evolved into a whole lifestyle thing.

“I do my bits and it may not work for everyone, I’m not trying to say this is the only way to do it. I think people like to see the realness of it all, not everything is perfect, I try to keep happy on the page.

“Everyone’s life is different, we all have our ups and downs, there’s times I share my tough days but I don’t dwell on it, everyday is a new day.

“People say they watch my stuff for a giggle and a laugh, it mightn’t always be something ground-breaking when it comes to a dish or whatever, but it’s important to me that people have a bit of a laugh.”

The couple moved into a generic red brick house in Drumcondra, and decided to make their house into their home.

Paul continued: “In terms of the work we did, we got insulation done, we got our bathroom done and kitchen sprayed. It was our first home and we didn’t have a huge amount of funds. The one thing was to have the wallpaper sorted, there was a lot of paint over paint.

“So we stripped it to have a clean canvas. We lived in it for about six months and I started to play around with the gallery walls to bring a bit of colour into it, we didn’t want it to feel small because it’s a traditional two up, two down red brick.

“I’ve done little bits like a gallery and instead of a drink trolley, I made a drinks wall. I did a lot of things to maximise the space as much as we can.

“The way our house is, the bathroom used to be the kitchen and the bathroom used to be outdoors before we moved in. The previous owner extended the kitchen and put the bathroom where the garden is, so the space is maximised as much as it can be. The layout works really well too.”

The busy life of full-time working Paul doesn’t stop there, the Christmas lover is getting all set for the festive season and he is sharing his tips and tricks with his online audience.

He said: “Christmas is a big thing, I love it. I make really easy decorations and I made a wreath. Tonight I’ll be working on a mantelpiece display.

“At Christmas you just want something handy. I’ve home recipes too like a brie dish, cranberry sauce and cocktails. I’m dying to make a caramel espresso martini. I’m trying to do all the content this week so people can see it before Christmas.”

And the fun doesn’t stop there, Paul is already thinking about his content for next month, and his followers are definitely in for a treat.

“I love a good purge, last year I did a January reset which I’ll probably do again – I gave people a plan,” he added.

“January can be a bit heavy for people so I did a bit of wellness and spring-clean content over the four weeks.

“It’s good to declutter every now and then. If you haven’t looked at something in six month, the reality is you don’t really need it.”

