“Take a Break”, Instagram’s solution to mitigate its effects on teenagers

Instagram was in the eye of the hurricane during the month of September, after the investigation that revealed that the company hides its adverse effects on adolescents. The matter did not stop there and a week ago, Frances Haugen, Former Product Director of Facebook, testified with her complaint before the congress. All this turbulence has led Instagram to announce a solution to mitigate the effect they cause on teenagers.

In this way, oriented to the Digital Wellbeing of this sector of the population, a feature called “Take a Break” has been announced.

Instagram talks about a solution to mitigate its effect on teens

Facebook as a company has been at the center of controversy for various unethical practices for about 10 years. This makes it clear that this is not a new challenge for the company, although Frances Haugen’s statements seem to be the last straw for the company’s moral aspect. According to an internal Instagram report that was leaked, the social network worsens body self-esteem problems in 1 in 3 adolescents.

However, Nick Clegg, Facebook’s Vice President of Global Affairs, made remarks over the weekend on a CNN show. In them he talked about how Instagram will seek to mitigate its effects on adolescents through a solution that they have dubbed “Take A Brake.” In his words, the platform will launch ads for teens to take a break from using the platform. Additionally, he talked about the possibility of leading them to other content if the material they watch over and over again does not contribute to their well-being.

However, Clegg did not give any details about when this new feature will arrive. The Verge contacted the company and a spokesperson indicated that the function is not yet in testing. It should also be noted that it is not the first time that it has been talked about, September 27 on the Instagram blog mention was made of “Take a Break”.

At that time, they talked about exploring a couple of new ideas that could be the solution to mitigate the effects of Instagram on teenagers. These ideas are precisely those that Clegg reaffirms in his statements at the weekend. However, the fact that it is not yet in the testing process indicates that it is a feature for which we will have a somewhat long wait.