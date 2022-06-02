Taiwan bans the sale of processors with a frequency higher than 25 MHz in Russia and Belarus

Russia is facing a new trade embargo. Taiwan has just announced the prohibition for its companies to sell processors with a frequency higher than 25 MHz and a power higher than 5 GFLOPS. The country has also banned the sale of hardware for building processors.

For several months, the tech world has united to impose sanctions against Russia. Apple, TikTok, Netflix, many of them have cut their service in the country in order to pressure the authorities to end the war in Ukraine. A strategy that has not yet paid off, which does not prevent other states from joining the movement. This week, Taiwan said the ban on the sale of certain processors in the country of Vladimir Putin.

In a statement, the Minister of Economic Affairs published the list of components that can no longer be exported to Russia and its ally Belarus. Effective immediately, sellers can no longer sell processors that have:

a power greater than 5 GFLOPS

a frequency greater than 25MHz

a LAU greater than 32 bit

a transfer speed greater than 2.5MB/s

more 144 pins

propagation delay less than 0.4 nanoseconds

Taiwan prevents Russia from buying modern processors

These restrictions have a simple objective: to accentuate the technological backwardness of Russia compared to the rest of the world. Indeed, for comparison, the PlayStation was already equipped with a processor with 6.2 GFLOPS power, while the console was released in 2000. In addition, this is not the first sanction on the purchase of processors that is pronounced against the country. Intel and AMD were among the first manufacturers to ban the sale of their products to Russia.

In addition to these penalties, there is the cessation of material supply to produce its own processors to Taiwanese companies, including scanners and semiconductors. For its part, the Putin administration is already preparing its response. MSCT, the manufacturer of Elbrus processors, is in full negotiation with the Russian firm Mikron to help it produce its CPUs.

Source : Digitimes