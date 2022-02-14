Tag Heuer presents a watch with Wear OS at a price of scandal

The company Tag Heuer has announced a new smartwatch that belongs to its Connected product range, and that is designed for lovers of the best quality. One of the things that stand out in the device is that it has the operating system Wear OS in its second version, so you can access compatible applications from the Play Store.

In the connectivity section, this device does not lack anything so that you can use it in any type of need. This is because, apart from having Bluetooth to sync via iOS and Android, it also includes a good number of sensors to recognize physical activity. A good example of what we say is a altimeter, compass, heart rate monitor and, of course, a three-axis accelerometer. To this you must add a gpsso you have this whole model as a complete solution.

If autonomy is something that worries you, with this model you will surely not have problems, since you will always overcome one day of use in any of the announced variants. And, this is a pretty good brand for a device that allows you to install applications. In what has to do with the load, it is striking that a magnet system that adjusts to the wearable with the included base, which makes the process very comfortable. A curious detail is that at night there is an option that configures the screen to be on using a very low brightness. That is, it acts as a clock on the bedside table.

Tag Heuer

Two Tag Heuer models have been announced

One of the big differences between the two is the dimensions of the sphere: 42 and 45 millimeters. The first is very oriented to be a fantastic solution to be a good companion in all kinds of situations, since its finish is very elegant and it does not lack side buttons. In addition, its manufacture stainless steel It is life insurance against possible mishaps that may occur.

The 45-millimeter model of the Tag Heuer Connected Caliber E4 takes a sportier approach. With a very striking and resistant ceramic bezel, integrated buttons are mechanical so they fit perfectly for use while running or cycling. This variant has spheres that have striking and useful designs, since among other things they allow you to visualize the atmospheric conditions without problems.

Tag Heuer

Details endings and their surprising price

It was highlighted in his presentation that there is a lots of straps to change the layout of the smart watch. Thus, there are from classic steel; going through skin options; and, of course, sports accessories finished in rubber that offer high durability. In addition, these models have management applications that are downloaded free of charge from official stores.

Finally, it should be noted that the price of the Tag Heuer Connected Caliber E4 starts from 1,700 euros, which is why we are talking about completely different accessories that are intended for lovers of high quality. It will go on sale worldwide on March 10, 2022.

