Tag Heuer Connected Caliber E4, luxury smartwatch with Wear OS

Tag Heuer has announced Connected Caliber E4, fourth generation of its luxury smartwatch based on Google’s Wear OS operating system. Compared to the previous generation, the new wearable offers a more powerful processor, a Snapdragon Wear 4100+ from Qualcomm, an OLED display protected by a sapphire crystal, longer battery life and new software features. Unlike the previous model, launched in 2020, the Tag Heuer Connected Caliber E4 it was also made with a 42mm case in addition to the more classic 45mm one.

The 42mm model has a slightly rounded glass on the edges, which makes it more classic and elegant, with the minutes visible in the curvature. The case is made of steel with a light brushing, steel crown and pushers as well as the back. All with water resistance up to 50 meters. The 45 variant has a sportier finish, with flat glass and engraved minute markers on the bezel. In addition to the steel variant, a titanium version is also available in this case. This model also resists up to 5ATM.

Speaking of specifics, the 42mm has a 1.28-inch OLED display with 416 x 416 pixel resolution. The 45mm obviously has a larger panel: 1.39 inches and 454 x 454 pixels of resolution. In both cases we have 326 pixels per inch of definition.

The processor of the Connected Caliber E4, as mentioned, is the Snapdragon 4100+ with integrated GNSS GPS chip (compatible with the main satellite constellations) and Bluetooth 5.0 is supported which, according to Tag Heuer, will allow data to synchronize much more quickly with the paired smartphone. There is no shortage of altimeter, accelerometer, heart rate monitor, barometer and digital compass.

DATA SHEET

Dimensions And weight : 42 cm x 42 mm 45 cm x 45 mm

: Display : 42mm: 1.28 inch OLED, 416 x 416 pixel resolution, 326 dpi and rounded sapphire crystal 45mm: 1.39 inch OLED, 454 x 454 pixel resolution, 326 dpi and Flat sapphire crystal

: Processor : Snapdragon Wear 4100+

: Snapdragon Wear 4100+ Battery 42mm: 330mAh 45mm: 430mAh

Connectivity : Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, Integrated GPS with GLONASS, BeiDou, QZSS, Galileo

: Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, Integrated GPS with GLONASS, BeiDou, QZSS, Galileo System Operating : Wear OS 2

: Wear OS 2 Resistence : 5 ATM

: 5 ATM Sensors : Heart rate, Compass, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Barometer

: Heart rate, Compass, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Barometer Audio: 1x microphone

The operating system is WearOS 2 (upgradeable to WearOS 3) and the battery is 330 or 430 mAh, depending on the model. In both cases we will have a day of autonomy, even if everything will depend on how and how much the GPS will be used. Charging is done via a magnetic vertical support that can also be used on a bedside table, at night, while charging

On the software side, in addition to many new dials that integrate more information on the fitness, sports, weather and other sides, with the Connected Caliber E4 can be accessed at TAG Heuer Sports which offers guided exercise routines and is compatible with running, cycling, golf and walking. One of the main innovations are the guided workouts, with preset routines and the ability to customize the function with your own routines.

The TAG Heuer Connected Caliber E4 will be available from March 8th in the company’s boutiques and through the official store in selected countries. The 42mm model ranges from 1,700 to 1,900 eurosdepending only on the material of the strap. The 45mm model will start at 1,950 euros for the variant with steel case and rubber strap, going from 2,150 euros for the version with steel case and bracelet and up to 2,400 euros for the model with a titanium case and rubber strap. Tag Heuer also offers its customers the option to trade in their old Connected smartwatch to purchase a new model.