Tactics Ogre: Reborn Announced

If we talk about tactical RPG it is mandatory to talk about Ogre either Ogre Battle. The saga that began in 1993 on the Super Famicom, in addition to being a pillar of the genre, is the father of Final Fantasy Tactics, since both share creator, Yasumi Matsuno. The thing is that in the absence of a new Final Fantasy Tacticsthe news of the release of Tactics Ogre: a reimagining of Tactics Ogre: Let us Cling Together.

This classic from 1995 was remade in 2010 for PSP and although they changed the name to Tactics Ogre: Wheel of Fortune, both plot and characters were the same as the original. Now, Square Enix has that a reimagined installment of the 95 classic will arrive on November 11 with remastered graphics, English and Japanese voiceovers, and a re-recorded soundtrack. In addition, at the gameplay level, the combat system and level management have been redesigned and both the artificial intelligence and the interface have been improved.

The game will plunge us into a civil war in which we will control Denam Pavel, who will seek a path to freedom and will realize that it is often difficult to maintain the nobility in the middle of a war. The game will maintain the brilliant turn-based combat system in which we will have to move our characters around the grid, each one of them with their abilities, offering a thousand and one ways to undertake each battle.

Tactics Ogre: Reborn It will arrive on November 11 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Switch.