Tablets for Kids: Which are the Best and What to Consider When Buying One?

Among so many options that there are today of tablets for children, discover how to know how to choose the best alternative

When the doubt arises which is the best tablet for children the ideal is to be informed and obtain the greatest amount of data. All this serves to make the best choice among all the alternatives that are found on the market today. Always taking into account the needs of each child.

When deciding What is the best tablet Several factors must be taken into account. The most important are: the budget that is available, the use that is going to be given and the age of the child.

Today the best Huawei tablets They are the most chosen among parents, as they offer the perfect balance between price and quality. Although there are other brands that also provide very good alternatives, so they should not be ruled out.

This is what to keep in mind

The first thing to keep in mind is the age of the child. This is essential, since a very advanced tablet for a little one can be frustrating and the same happens if a very basic equipment is given to a larger person.

Another reason infant years are important is because of size. Younger children will find it much easier to maneuver tablets that are smaller and lighter. This will allow them to use them without having to resort to an adult to transport it or upload it somewhere.

Last but not least, check that you have the necessary memory to download the games and applications that you are going to use. Including some that are parental control, to prevent them from accessing content that is inappropriate for their age.

Use parental control key! Beyond regulating what they can see and what not, these applications allow to regulate the time of use of the screens, the type of applications or games that can be downloaded and the content that they can access. In addition, it is very safe so that minors cannot make any type of purchase without the authorization of an adult.

Unsplash

What is the best tablet for children?

Although there is a lot of offer today, there are some models of tablets that stand out for the benefits they provide, the resistance and the size of the screen. All this without stopping to analyze the price-quality ratio. Taking all this into account, know which are the best tablets for children:

1. Huawei MediaPad M5

Screen: 10.8 ”, 2,560 x 1,600 pixels

Microprocessor: HiSilicon Kirin 960s 8-core (533 MHz to 1.84 GHz)

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 32 GB

Expansion: Nano-SIM

Front camera: 8 Mpx

Rear camera: 13 Mpx

Battery: 7,500 mAh Li-ion

Operating system: Android 8.0

Dimensions: 257 x 172 x 7 mm

2. Huawei MediaPad T5 10 LTE

Display: 10.1 ″, 1200 x 1920 pixels

Processor: Kirin 659 2.36GHz

RAM: 2GB / 3GB

Storage: 16GB / 32GB

Expansion: microSD

Camera: 5 MP

Battery: 5100 mAh

Operating system: Android 8.0

Dimensions: 243 x 164 x 7.8 mm

3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Display: 10.4 ″, 2000 x 1200

Processor: Exynos 9611 manufactured in 10 nm (2.3GHz and 1.7GHz)

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 64/128 GB

Expansion: MicroSD

Front camera: 5 MP

Rear camera: 8 MP

Battery: 7,040 mAh

Operating system: Android 10

Dimensions: 244.5 x 154.3 x 7.0

Unsplash

Tablet for children or conventional tablet?

Although there are many tablets on the market, specially designed for the little ones, these are usually very limited. This makes them obsolete when the child grows up. On the other hand, conventional tablets can be adapted to the stage in which the person who uses them is.