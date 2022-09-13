tablets beat laptops at google: pixelbooks are canceled

- Advertisement -

Important news about Google and to the large-screen hardware it brings to market. From what has been known, the North American firm would have canceled the launch of the new Pixelbooks. These are the laptops that the company develops with the Chrome OS operating system and, if this is confirmed, it would be quite a surprise.

Since 2019, Google has been launching new laptops on the market with its own operating system that, it must be said, offer both a very striking design and excellent performance. A new generation of the Pixelbook Pro was expected for 2021, but due to the pandemic this was blown up and this year was targeted as the year to meet the new computer… but, the data that has been published indicates that this It’s not going to happen.

And this, as we have indicated before, is quite a surprise, since the Rick Osterloh at the company’s developer conference (Google I/O) this year, it indicated that new laptops with the Chrome OS operating system would continue to be released. But it seems that neither this year nor the next, this is going to happen -later things remain to be seen-.

The reason that would have led Google to make this decision

Well, it is none other than the tablets… and that the firm itself back in 2018 indicated that it stopped producing them. But this has changed radically, and for this year (or early next year at most) the company is expected to launch a new one. In addition, it will be powerful and with a large screen… And this will mean that many can use as if it were a laptop. And, from what you can see, and due to the great push that these devices have right now in the market, Google’s decision is clear: for now, tablets yes and computers, no.

The decision is not without logic, since with a synchronized keyboard -such as those included in the cases, the new tablets with 11-inch or larger screenIt has enough power to do any type of work. And we speak from editing multimedia content to running the most demanding applications you can think of. In addition, there is already Android L, which is the specific variant of Google’s system for tablets. Therefore, this decision does not seem unreasonableat least temporarily.

Even from the source of the information, it is indicated that the working group of Google laptops have been dissolved temporarily and relocated to other departments, looking for a more effective way to distribute costs. Consequently, things seem to be totally serious.

Does this affect Chrome OS?

No way. The development of this operating system remains as usual, so if you have a laptop that uses Google’s operating system, you should not worry because Google keeps its bet for him. What happens is that, momentarily, it will not launch its own hardware. Nothing that is not already known, because before 2019 things were exactly like that. So zero worries about Chromebooks.

