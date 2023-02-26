T-Mobile Is Giving a Free Season of Apple’s MLS Season Pass to All Its Customers

T-Mobile already bundles in a free subscription to the Apple TV Plus subscription service with its Magenta Max plan, and now the carrier is expanding its Apple partnership with a new bundle of the iPhone-maker’s latest streaming offering: MLS Season Pass.

Announced on Thursday, the wireless carrier will be giving away a free season of Apple’s MLS subscription service to all T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile users.

The deal will be available from Feb. 21 through Mar. 14 inside the T-Mobile Tuesdays app. The carrier says that users simply need to download or open the app and “sign in with their phone number” to claim the offer on Tuesday. Unlike the bundling of Apple TV Plus subscriptions, T-Mobile does not appear to require a special plan to be able to get a free subscription to MLS Season Pass.

Normally $99 for the season (if you aren’t an Apple TV Plus subscriber), MLS Season Pass will include all MLS regular season and playoff matches, additional leagues like MLS Next, as well as tournaments such as the Leagues Cup. After acquiring the rights last year, Apple began its exclusive deal with the American soccer league earlier this month and will stream all games on Apple TV Plus without any local blackout restrictions.

The MLS regular season kicks off next Saturday, Feb. 25.

In bringing soccer to its users, T-Mobile isn’t just expanding its Apple tie-ins, but also the bundling of sports with its wireless plans. The carrier has long given away free MLB.TV subscriptions to its users as part of its ties to baseball, though T-Mobile has not yet announced if it will do so again for the upcoming MLB season.