t mobile buys ryan reynolds' mint mobile for $1.35 billion

T-Mobile buys Mint Mobile, a low-cost mobile phone operator partially owned by Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds . In a March 15 announcement, T-Mobile announced that the deal is valued at $1.35 billion as T-Mobile looks to expand its prepaid phone offering. This was reported by The Verge.

“I never dreamed that I would own a wireless company, and I certainly never dreamed that I would sell it to T-Mobile. Life is a strange thing, and I am incredibly proud and grateful, ”Reynolds is quoted as saying.

The acquisition is due to be completed later this year and includes the purchase of a 39% cash and 61% stake in Mint’s parent company, Ka’ena Corporation. But the price may change as it depends on the performance of Mint.

T-Mobile is a group of companies that work in the field of mobile communications. They are owned by the German telecommunications holding Deutsche Telekom. These companies operate GSM networks in Europe. A number of Deutsche Telekom divisions have names beginning with “T-“. In addition, T-Mobile owns shares in several Eastern European mobile operators.