HomeTech News5G NewsSZBOX GK, a very cheap minicomputer with great connectivity

SZBOX GK, a very cheap minicomputer with great connectivity

Tech News5G News

Published on

By Brian Adam
szbox gk mini pc barato 1000x600.jpg
szbox gk mini pc barato 1000x600.jpg
- Advertisement -

SZBOX GK is a minicomputer that in the range of 200 euros offers basic performance and great connectivity for uses in offices, consumer desktops and living rooms for home theater.

This mini-PC has minimum dimensions characteristic of the segment, 88 x 88 x 39 mm. Despite this, the manufacturer takes full advantage of the chassis to mount a lot of external portsdouble Ethernet LAN 2.5G, triple USB 3.0 and triple HDMI 2.0 video output.

In addition, it has a USB Type-C port for power supply, a 3.5mm audio jack and an Intel AX201 chip to provide wireless connections such as Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

SZBOX GK

The first photonic processor to use bias is 300 times faster than current CPUs

Inside, it installs an Intel motherboard to support the ‘Jasper Lake’ platform designed to power the entry-level PCs with cheap and low-power processors such as the Celeron N5105 who rides It is a quad-core, quad-threaded, low-power CPU (10W TDP) and integrated Intel UHD graphics that can power up to 3 displays simultaneously.

It installs 8 Gbytes of LPDDR4 RAM, although it is soldered to the motherboard. Better in storage, with a user-upgradable M.2 2242 slot with a minimum of 128 Gbytes.

They include a fan for active cooling, a power button, and an LED status indicator light. According to the product page, the computer is compatible with Windows 10 or Windows 11, but you could also install any modern GNU/Linux distribution.

SZBOX GK is available on Aliexpress from 228 euros. A good example of a basic mini-PC, cheap, but very well connected.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Tinder cancels its plans to expand into the metaverse and launch a virtual currency

Tinder is par excellence the reference application when it comes to online dating. ...
Apple

Apple TV + grows thanks to the series, the films still do not convince

Apple is investing several resources in Apple TV +, its video streaming service that...
Europe

Shunned at home for ‘racist’ comments, Orbán seeks solace at US conservative conference

Viktor Orban, the firebrand Hungarian prime minister who is increasingly isolated in the European...
WhatsApp

How to convert WhatsApp audio to text on Android, ideal when you don’t have time (or you’re too lazy to listen to them)

Receiving a voice message on WhatsApp is not always good news. ...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.