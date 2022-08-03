SZBOX GK, a very cheap minicomputer with great connectivity

- Advertisement -

SZBOX GK is a that in the range of 200 euros offers basic performance and for uses in offices, consumer desktops and living rooms for home theater.

This mini-PC has minimum dimensions characteristic of the segment, 88 x 88 x 39 mm. Despite this, the manufacturer takes full advantage of the chassis to mount a lot of external portsdouble Ethernet LAN 2.5G, triple USB 3.0 and triple HDMI 2.0 video output.

In addition, it has a USB Type-C port for power supply, a 3.5mm audio jack and an Intel AX201 chip to provide wireless connections such as Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

Inside, it installs an Intel motherboard to support the ‘Jasper Lake’ platform designed to power the entry-level PCs with and low-power processors such as the Celeron N5105 who rides It is a quad-core, quad-threaded, low-power CPU (10W TDP) and integrated Intel UHD graphics that can power up to 3 displays simultaneously.

It installs 8 Gbytes of LPDDR4 RAM, although it is soldered to the motherboard. Better in storage, with a user-upgradable M.2 2242 slot with a minimum of 128 Gbytes.

They include a fan for active cooling, a power button, and an LED status indicator light. According to the product page, the computer is compatible with Windows 10 or Windows 11, but you could also install any modern GNU/Linux distribution.

SZBOX GK is available on Aliexpress from 228 euros. A good example of a basic mini-PC, cheap, but very well connected.