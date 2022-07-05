HomeLatest newsEuropeSyrian and Ukrainian refugees should receive 'same treatment', says UN commission chair

Syrian and Ukrainian refugees should receive ‘same treatment’, says UN commission chair

Latest newsEurope

Published on

By Abraham
1000x563 cmsv2 bbf299c9 4a00 5f1b 9734 9b9cbfa4a612 6819634.jpg
1000x563 cmsv2 bbf299c9 4a00 5f1b 9734 9b9cbfa4a612 6819634.jpg
- Advertisement -

According to the United Nations, more than 300,000 Syrian citizens have died in the last ten years of the war that is still ravaging the country. The conflict, which started in 2011, is nowhere close to an end.

In an interview with Euronews, the UN Syria Commission chair Paulo Pinheiro said these figures — which do not include combatants — reflect the gravity of the situation.

“Something that the report reveals very clearly is the absence of the protection of civilians. No faction, no party in the conflict in Syria cares about the protection of the lives of the civilians. That is the reality,” Pinheiro said.

[mb_related_posts1]

He also regretted what he said are “depressing” double standards of hosting refugees, when comparing the treatment received by Syrians and Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion of their homeland in late February.

“There is openness and generosity vis-a-vis the Ukraine that I don’t criticise at all. They deserved it. But I would like very much that the same treatment will be applied to the Syrian refugees,” Pinheiro stated.

Instagram is serious about fighting ‘fake news’ and offensive comments

War crimes in hands of national courts

Faced with millions of Ukrainians headed for EU member states, the bloc activated a 2001 rule called the Temporary Protection Directive in early March. The law grants residence, healthcare, and the right to work or study to Ukrainian refugees and their families fleeing the country for a year and up to three years.

Despite being affected by war as well, Syrians never benefited from such a law — not even in the darkest moments of the refugee crisis in 2015.

Asked about the possibility of bringing those responsible for the war crimes committed in Syria to the international criminal courts, Pinheiro recognised that national courts will be the ones taking the lead.

[mb_related_posts2]

“For the time being, I don’t see any possibility on the horizon for the referral to the International Criminal Court. And in the present international juncture, it’s impossible because […] most likely the veto for this referral will be repeated in the [UN] Security Council,” he said.

Russia and China have been behind a number of UNSC vetos blocking Western-backed resolutions on the war in Syria that they claimed were biased, including those requesting investigations and trials for war crimes. 

“What is positive is that so many European countries are prosecuting and in some cases condemning people that committed the crimes against humanity or war crimes.”

Last January, a German court found a Syrian colonel guilty of crimes against humanity and sentenced him to life in prison.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

The iMac Pro would still be in Apple’s plans

the iMac Pro has been one of the most rumored products in recent times....
Android

WhatsApp begins to bring the new time limit for deleting messages

There are many reasons why a user might want to carry out the deletion...
Laptops

The Xiaomi Book Pro 16 of 2022 combines 4K, Intel Alder Lake and RTX 2050

In addition to the new line of smartphones, the 2022 generation of laptops Xiaomi...
5G News

This is the photographic experience that comes with Xiaomi 12S Series mobiles

Xiaomi has just made its new mobile family official Xiaomi 12S Series made up...

More like this

How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Editor's Pick

45 iconic movies in a minute: the viral tribute to film history

In difficult times for movie premieres, and in which millions of people chose to...
How to?

How to download all photos and videos from a Telegram chat

  Telegram is becoming popular beyond the technological and anti-Facebook circles -anti-WhatsApp, if you prefer-...

© 2021 voonze.com.