Synology RT6600ax: much more than a router

Although when talking about routers, many users limit themselves to thinking about the one offered by their Internet access provider, devices like this Synology RT6600ax they are a reminder that we can expect much more from these types of devices, and that the difference between the router provided by the network operator and an advanced model, like this one from Synology, is comparable to what we can do between an inflatable plastic pool and the waters of the Caribbean Sea. And although it may seem like it, no, it is not an exaggeration.

The first noteworthy point of this Synology RT6600ax is that We are talking about a router compatible with WiFi 6 tri-band, that is, it can operate in the 2.4, 5 and 6 gigahertz bands. Every day it is becoming more common to find devices with latest generation WiFi connectivity, but in order to take advantage of its advantages it is essential that the device responsible for providing connectivity, that is, the router, is compatible with this generation of WiFi.

As we told you a few days ago, the main reason for adding the six gigahertz band to Wi-Fi networks does not provide, per se, greater speed, although it does provide it in the end. In the same way that the jump to 5 gigahertz contributed to desaturate the 2.4, very saturated at the time, the use of the six gigahertz band opens the spectrum (literally) for accommodate a greater number of data connections simultaneously without becoming congestedresulting in slower connections, higher latencies, and lower network reliability.

Another key aspect of this Synology RT6600ax has to do with security. The router, in conjunction with Synology Router Manager (SRM) 1.3, its operating system, has multiple functions related to it, as well as privacy, from advanced and easy management of router software and firmware updates to functions specific for the use of VPN networks to shield the data transmitted to and from the devices, making them completely opaque to prying eyes.

Although the vast majority of devices we use today use wireless connectivity, wired connections are a key element for many reasons, from their own Internet connectivity to additional file sharing functions. Regarding the first point, the Synology RT6600ax has one 2.5 gigabit ethernet port configurable for LAN or WAN deployment, along with another dedicated gigabit ethernet port for WAN connection to the Internet. These are complemented by other three gigabit ethernet ports for the LAN.

Additionally. the Synology RT6600ax also has one USB 3.0 port which, in conjunction with the quad core SoC of the router, allows it to also be used as a file server, a function for which it is capable of providing speeds of over 200 megabytes in reading and 120 in writing.

Another of its strengths has to do with its management tools. For this purpose, this Synology RT6600ax allows remote management of the device, among whose functions we find the deployment of up to five independent networks isolated from each other, and that each of them can use up to three different SSIDs. We can also make adjustments to bandwidth consumption, and it has advanced functions for access and use control and parental control.

The Synology RT6600ax is already on sale in Spain and you can find more information about it on its website.