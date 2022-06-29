Synology markets the NAS DiskStation DS1522+

- Advertisement -

Synology has announced the launch of the DiskStation DS1522+, a NAS with which it expands a Plus series especially aimed at small and medium businesses, home offices and also homes because these types of devices are useful in any scenario.

We have already told you at length about the NAS. A type of product that adds storage technologies and networking to allow access to stored content from any type of device (or simultaneously from several of them) from anywhere in the world via the Internet. In addition, NAS have their own hardware, operating systems, and applications, allowing them to function independently of PCs and operating systems, running on virtually any infrastructure.

Synology DiskStation DS1522+

Synology is (alongside QNAP) the big name in client NAS and has an overwhelming offering to suit all needs and budgets, plus the C2 suite of cloud solutions that go beyond devices.

The latest model integrates perfectly as main storage equipment for small and medium configurations, or as an edge node for multi-site deployments. It is powered by DiskStation Manager (DSM) 7.1 and includes robust data management capabilities, full file sharing, collaboration, and video surveillance capabilities.

The DiskStation DS1522+ is a NAS of five bays compatible with 3.5″ and 2.5″ SATA hard drives or M.2 2280 SSDs, easy to adapt and expand as your needs change, with the possibility of including up to 15 drives (with 2 DX517 expansion units), 10GbE networking and NVMe SSD caching.

It has a processor. AMD Ryzen R1600 64-bit and with hardware encryption engine (AES-NI), 8 Gbytes of DDR4 ECC memory (expandable up to 32 Gbytes), four integrated 1GbE ports (with option of 10GbE with the E10G22-T1-Mini network upgrade module ), two M.2 for additional cache, and one PCIe Gen3 expansion slot. Additionally, it has two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports and two eSATA ports.

Synology DS1522+ is now available through Synology partners and resellers with a three-year hardware warranty (extendable) and all the possibilities of the company’s ecosystem, including the DiskStation Manager 7.1 operating system and the large number of free applications available to take advantage of them. match.