Synology C2, testing the cloud for safe Synology data

In my life there was a before and after having a NAS, a data server of its own, secure, with redundancy, with the backup copies I need … I suppose that if you have a NAS you will think the same.

The fact that a NAS has several hard drives inside that can be configured to replicate the data between them, so that if one fails, just replace it with a new one without fear of losing anything, offers a lot of peace of mind for those of us who work. with data. Even so, it is not designed to make a backup of an entire Windows and recover it from anywhere in the world, because there is no cloud, we continue to depend on a device that can be completely lost in a fire, for example.

This is where solutions come in, like the ones I’m going to tell you about today, that of Synology C2, a secure data cloud that can give us an extra layer of peace of mind.

Although there are several solutions offered on c2.synology.com/es-es, I am going to focus on the two that I have personally tried:

C2 Backup

It is designed to make a Backup copy of all our Windows, all protected under an encryption key that we will have to keep with love, since it is the guarantee that we will be able to access said content at any time (no one else will be able to do it without that key encryption).

Once we enter backup.eu.c2.synology.com with our account, it invites us to download a program that we must install on our Windows computer. That will be the program responsible for making the backup, in my case with a limit of 500 gigabytes of space.

The program occupies 90 megabytes, and the installation is quite simple, being necessary to identify itself with the account of Synology C2 so that it is saved correctly in the cloud.

Once installed, the copy of the system and the software begins, loading the system configurations, files, folders and even external drives if we deem it necessary.

Backup can be configured from the backup policies section, with the following variables:

As you can see, we can make an automated daily backup and keep all the versions, with the possibility of limiting these versions to the last 12 months.

It is easy to manage each backup made, and to restore them we only have to choose if we want a specific file or the entire computer, without fear of losing anything along the way.

Regarding price and available options, for personal use, we have it all in this table:

35 euros a year for having the backup of our computer perfectly stored in a secure cloud.

C2 Transfer

The second solution that I have tried, more intended for business use, is C2 Transfer, a platform created to facilitate the transfer of files.

To use it we just have to create an account at https://transfer.eu.c2.synology.com/ and upload the files we want to send.

Once done, we put the email of the recipient, who will receive a key to identify them.

Now is the time to encrypt and upload the file to the C2 Transfer cloud, creating a link that we can share with anyone

When someone receives the link, they will see the following screen, where they will have to enter their email

And later you will have to put the code received in it

In the same way that we can upload a file and send it to someone, we can create a file request task, so that the recipient performs the upload action of the material in a simple way and we receive it from the platform.

We can thus create links that expire, download limits and watermarks on images, protecting the content that we are sending and receiving as much as possible.

C2 Transfer has a cost of 99.99 euros per year, with a maximum file size of 20 Gigs, as you can see in the table

They are just two solutions from the Synology C2 platform. You can check details of the rest at https://c2.synology.com/es-es