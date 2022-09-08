“Sympathy for the Devil”, Nicolas Cage’s new project in which he will be a dark and mysterious person

Cage managed with the film “Pig” to return to the ring within the industry. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Nicolas Cage Y Joel Kinnamann will be part of a film full of tension directed by Yuval Adler (The secrets we keep). Its English title is Sympathy for the ) and has the script of Luke Paradise (Lost on a Mountain in Maine). The plot focuses on the character of Kinnaman (The Killing, For All Mankind) called “The Driver”, who must drive “The Passenger” (played by cage) who comes across as an extremely dark and .

The production of the film has begun in Las Vegas, the city where the events of the film take place. The synopsis of Sympathy for the devil describes that: “A driver finds himself in a high-stakes game of cat and mouse after being forced to drive for a mysterious man. As he continues his journey, it becomes clear that all is not as it seems.” Not many more details were offered about how the plot will unfold, but everything would suggest that it would only have these two characters in the middle of a road movies full of tension

Joel Kinnaman was part of both “The Suicide Squad” films. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

The film hopes to find a buyer to distribute it in as many countries as possible. That is why the premiere at the Toronto Film Festival is eagerly awaited, where the highest bidder will be sought. Surely we will see this movie only next year.

- Advertisement -

cage (who is also the nephew of the director of The Godfather, Francis Ford Coppola) is experiencing a resurgence of his career that had fallen a bit in recent years. With the premiere of the film Pig managed to get excellent reviews and now he is also involved in another project, bringing Count Dracula to life in Reinfield. He has also just announced that he will be part of the new comedy coming out of the production company’s factory A24, call Dream Scenariowhich will feature the production of Ari Aster.

In “The Weight of Talent”, one of his last films, Cage shared the poster with Pedro Pascal. (Katalyn Vermes/Lionsgate)

For its part, Joel Kinnamann gained worldwide fame and recognition thanks to the character of Stephen Holder in the series The Killing (the US version). Then came a more popular hit, suicide squad, in which he gave life to Rick Flag in the two installments of the saga. But Kinnaman already had previous experience of working with Adler, since together they participated in the film The secret we hide.

The film is a production of Ungar in which they are involved from the executive production Christian Mercuri, Stuart Manashil, Marc Goldberg, Alex Lebovici, David Haring, David Sullivan, Jason Soto, Tim Moore, Courtney Chenn Y Waylen Lin.

: