Syberia and Syberia 2: Free on Steam

Just over two months separate us from the release of Syberia: The World Before, scheduled for next December 10 and, what we have seen so far, is undoubtedly quite promising. And I’m not just talking about the first trailer of the game, I’m also talking about the experience of making contact that the free prologue of the game provides us, which can be downloaded from Steam, and in which we will begin to immerse ourselves in the two temporal planes.

If you do not know the Syberia saga, you should know that this is the fourth title of it, and the first in which the nomenclature of the versions is changed, which until now had only been numerical, with Syberia, Syberia 2 and Syberia 3. This Syberia: The World Before, seems to try to give a twist to the saga, especially after the taste in the mouth, not overly positive, that left the last installment so far.

In Syberia: The World Before we will meet, of course, the characteristic automatons and gear-based automatisms, an iconic element of the entire saga, and we will see how the protagonism is shared by a young pianist who will have to face the fascist threat that extends through central Europe in 1937, and Kate Walker, a New York lawyer to whom we already know from previous adventures. How the two stories are connected is one of the great mysteries of the plot of this new installment.

In order to warm up the atmosphere for the launch of Syberia: The World Before, his studio has decided to give away, just for two days, the first and second titles in the series, and offer the third at a huge discount on its base price, as it goes from 29.99 to 4.99 euros. But keep in mind that it is a limited time promotion. Thus, if you want to obtain them, you will have to do it before Thursday at 7:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time).

It is not the first time that it is possible to obtain Syberia for free, Get Syberia for free, an adventure that you cannot miss – MuyComputer. However, if you did not get it at that time, or if for whatever reason you prefer to have it on Steam, you should not miss this opportunity. And as for the second part, I do not remember that it was offered free of charge before (although obviously I can be wrong), so, if you like what you have seen so far of the saga, you shouldn’t miss the chance.