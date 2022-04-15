Switch to official Android on the App Store: now it’s easier to leave iOS

After advances, rumors and heard, Switch to Android for iOS it’s official. For some time now Google had been planning to offer an application on the App Store that could be of support to users wishing to switch from Apple’s operating system to that of the green robot. Not that there was no lack of alternative solutions – see Android Switch dated 2014 – but with this app the Mountain View company intends to make the “definitive” tool available, exactly as in the case of Switch to iOS available on the Play Store to make the switch in the opposite direction.

WHAT IT IS FOR AND HOW IT WORKS

Switch to Android – this is the official name of the app for the Italian market – “helps you to quickly and securely move your most important data types, such as photos, videos, contacts and calendar events, to a new Android device without using annoying cables“It is essentially an app that guides us step by step through the data transfer process (contacts, events, photos and videos) and configuration of the new device, reminding us, among other things, of some important details such as deactivating Messages on the iPhone. It is also possible copy photos and videos from iCloud However, this process requires Apple’s authorization.

The app will certainly be very convenient for those who intend to make the transition to Android: no cables, no complicated process, simply download the app and follow what is indicated on the screen. But be careful: at least for the moment, Switch to Android is hidden in the sense that it is reachable – and downloadable – only via direct link (found below). Currently the manual search on the App Store does not return any results.