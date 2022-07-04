Switch to Android, Google’s iPhone app expands its compatibility

- Advertisement -

The Switch to Android app is now compatible with all smartphones equipped with the Robottino operating system, as long as it is in version 12 or more recent (and, but this is implied, that it is equipped with Google services): the Mountain View company announced it in the past few hours on its official blog, The Keyword. Until now, the app, which allows you to transfer personal data (such as contacts, calendar, photos, videos and other files, SMS and more) from your old Melafonino, was only compatible with Pixels, produced by Google itself.

The app has been around for just over a couple of months, even in Italy. Data transfer can take place either via cable or wirelessly (Of course the first option is faster and less energy-intensive, but you need to have a Lightning / USB-C cable available). Google does not explain it in detail, but it is very likely that the expansion of the pool of compatible devices took place on the server side or through an automatic update of the Play Services, not of the app itself. The App Store indicates that the last (and only, so far) update, to version 1.0.13256, took place several days ago, on June 22nd, and includes only the classic “Bug fixes and performance improvements”.

At the same time, Google takes the opportunity to point out 10 reasons to switch to Android, citing in particular greater integration with Google apps and services, a more customizable homescreen and a very broad ecosystem of devices that touches various sectors – Chromebook, Google TV , headphones and earphones with Fast Pair support, smart displays, smartwatches, smart home products and everything that is part of the Better Together initiative. There is also talk of a “privacy-first approach”, and in this sense it is curious to observe that just three days ago yet another controversy emerged (which also involves Apple, it must be pointed out) on the management of users’ personal data.

[mb_related_posts1]

Switch to Android | iOS | App Store, Free