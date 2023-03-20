Switch end? iPhone 15 Pro may have new unified volume buttons and silent mode

Several reports have already indicated that the iPhone 15 Pro should have new capacitive buttons and today a new source from the social network Douyin published what may be CAD renderings showing the side of this model in more detail.
The images shared below were provided by Twitter leaker ShrimpApplePro, who pulled them from Douyin’s video. In them we see that the capacitive volume button should be wide, probably allowing the user to use it in various ways thanks to the touch sensitive sensor integrated into it.
We also note that the switch to switch to silent mode must be replaced with a button, which when pressed activates this function. Another interesting detail is that the camera module continues to be skipped in this version, which can be justified by the addition of a telephoto sensor with 5 or even 10 times optical zoom.
The video also shows what it says is the iPhone 15, which should still retain the physical buttons and default sound mode switch that’s been present since the first iPhone announced in 2007.
Therefore, only the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max/Ultra models should have capacitive sensors on the side and additional Taptic Engines vibrating motors to give the feeling of pressing a real button, while the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models should keep the buttons physicists.