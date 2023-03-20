5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech GiantsAppleSwitch end? iPhone 15 Pro may have new unified volume buttons...

Switch end? iPhone 15 Pro may have new unified volume buttons and silent mode

AppleTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Switch end? iPhone 15 Pro may have new unified volume buttons and silent mode
1679335646 switch end iphone 15 pro may have new unified volume.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Several reports have already indicated that the iPhone 15 Pro should have new capacitive buttons and today a new source from the social network Douyin published what may be CAD renderings showing the side of this model in more detail.

The images shared below were provided by Twitter leaker ShrimpApplePro, who pulled them from Douyin’s video. In them we see that the capacitive volume button should be wide, probably allowing the user to use it in various ways thanks to the touch sensitive sensor integrated into it.

Capacitive buttons on rendering. Image: ShrimpApplePro

We also note that the switch to switch to silent mode must be replaced with a button, which when pressed activates this function. Another interesting detail is that the camera module continues to be skipped in this version, which can be justified by the addition of a telephoto sensor with 5 or even 10 times optical zoom.

Firefly Station M2, a mini-PC with Linux or Android and a very affordable price

Possible iPhone 15 images. Images: ShrimpApplePro
- Advertisement -

The video also shows what it says is the iPhone 15, which should still retain the physical buttons and default sound mode switch that’s been present since the first iPhone announced in 2007.

Therefore, only the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max/Ultra models should have capacitive sensors on the side and additional Taptic Engines vibrating motors to give the feeling of pressing a real button, while the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models should keep the buttons physicists.

know more

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Microsoft

Google Chrome will let you disable all extensions on websites with just one click

Google is providing an update for Chrome in its “Canary” version, used for testing...
Game Reviews

Tchia Review: a cathartic journey in New Caledonia, also on PS Plus

There is a world very distant from ours, both in geographical location and in...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.