Switch end? iPhone 15 Pro may have new unified volume buttons and silent mode

Several reports have already indicated that the iPhone 15 Pro should have new capacitive buttons and today a new source from the social network Douyin published what may be CAD renderings showing the side of this model in more detail.

The images shared below were provided by Twitter leaker ShrimpApplePro, who pulled them from Douyin’s video. In them we see that the capacitive volume button should be wide, probably allowing the user to use it in various ways thanks to the touch sensitive sensor integrated into it.