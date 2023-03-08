SwifDoo PDF, a complete program to work with PDF files for free

Nowadays, PDF files have become a widely used file format all over the world. They are often used to share important documents such as reports, contracts, forms, and many other types of content. Due to its popularity, many people need to edit and work with PDF files in their daily lives. However, working with PDF files can be tricky if you don’t have the right tools.

Therefore, having efficient and easy-to-use software to work with PDF files is essential, which is why I will tell you today about one of the most popular programs for editing and manipulating PDF files: Swifdoo PDF.

SwifDoo PDF is a free all-in-one software for PDF documents. This software allows users to quickly and easily create, convert, merge, compress and sign PDF documents. SwifDoo PDF is an easy-to-use program that offers a wide range of tools for working with PDF documents.

main features

SwifDoo PDF has a large number of features and tools that make it an ideal choice for working with PDF documents. The main characteristics are presented below, to be detailed later.

PDF editing : SwifDoo PDF allows users to edit PDF documents in various ways. Users can add, delete or modify the text in the PDF document, change the font, size and color of the text, add images and links, and much more.

edit image : You can rotate, resize, crop, insert or export images in the PDF.

edit pages : With SwifDoo PDF tool, you can easily rotate, reorder, insert pages, extract pages and delete or replace pages in the PDF.

PDF conversion : SwifDoo PDF allows users to convert PDF documents to different file formats, such as Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and others. You can also convert PDF documents to images in formats like PNG, JPG, TIFF, and BMP.

read and annotate : You can add highlights, underlines, strikeouts, text box, shapes, stamps and more.

PDF compression : SwifDoo PDF can optimize the size of PDF files for easy storage and transfer. Users can choose from three image quality options: high, medium, and basic.

PDF merge and split : Users can merge multiple PDF files into one file or split one PDF file into multiple individual files.

Electronic signature: SwifDoo PDF allows users to add legally binding electronic signatures to PDF documents to ensure their authenticity.

Let’s look at three of the main features in detail:

PDF editing

SwifDoo PDF is a PDF editing software that makes changes to PDF documents easy and simple. Here’s how to edit PDFs using SwifDoo PDF:

Open SwifDoo PDF and upload your PDF file.

Click on the “Edit” tab to access the editing tools.

To edit text, click the “Edit Text” button and select the text you want to modify. You can change the font, size, style, color, and add superscript or subscript.

To add links or images, click the “Link” or “Image” button and select the area where you want to add the link or image. You can choose different link actions, such as opening a new page, a web page, or a file.

To crop pages, click the “Crop” button and set a custom margin or drag the border of the box to select the area you want to keep.

When you’re done editing, click the “Save” button to save your changes and preview the edited PDF.

Remember to save your original PDF file before editing, and make a backup in case you need to revert any changes. Also, check the format and layout of the PDF after editing to make sure there are no unwanted changes or errors.

Conversion of PDF files

Swifdoo PDF it also allows you to convert PDF files, including an online tool that does not require installation.

If you use the program. Open SwifDoo PDF and click the “Convert” tab.

Select the type of conversion you want to perform, such as PDF to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Image, CAD, or vice versa.

Click “Add File” to upload the PDF file you want to convert. You can also drag and drop the file into the program window.

Select the output folder where the converted file will be saved.

Click the “Convert” button to start the conversion. The conversion time may vary depending on the size of the PDF file and the speed of your computer.

When the conversion is complete, the converted file will be saved in the specified output folder.

Remember that SwifDoo PDF allows you to convert multiple PDF files at once using the batch conversion feature, which can save you a lot of time and effort.

It is important to note that the quality of the conversion can be affected by the complexity of the original PDF document and the compatibility of the destination file formats. Therefore, make sure to check the converted file to make sure that the quality and format are correct.

Combine and split PDF files

We can also combine and split PDF files easily and intuitively. Here’s how to combine and split PDF files using SwifDoo PDF:

How to combine PDF files with SwifDoo PDF:

Open SwifDoo PDF and click on the “Page” tab.

Select the “Merge” function to merge multiple PDF files into one.

Click the “Add File” button to upload the PDF files you want to combine. You can also drag and drop the files into the program window.

Rearrange PDF files in the desired order by dragging and dropping them to the correct position.

Select the output folder where the merged PDF file will be saved.

Click the “Merge” button to start the merging process.

How to split PDF files with SwifDoo PDF

Open SwifDoo PDF and click on the “Page” tab.

Select the “Split” function to separate a PDF file into several smaller files.

Upload the PDF file you want to split.

Select the page or pages you want to separate into a separate PDF file. You can do this by specifying a range of pages or by selecting the pages manually.

Select the output folder where the split PDF files will be saved.

Click the “Split” button to start the splitting process.

Remember that SwifDoo PDF allows you to combine and split multiple PDF files at once, which can save you a lot of time and effort.

It is important to note that the quality of the merge or split can be affected by the complexity of the original PDF document and the compatibility of the destination file formats. So be sure to check the combined or split file to make sure the quality and format are correct.

Requirements and User Experience

SwifDoo PDF is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8.1, 7 and XP. The software requires a 1 GHz or higher processor, at least 1 GB of RAM, and 150 MB or more of free hard disk space.

SwifDoo PDF user interface is simple and easy to use. Tools and options are clearly labeled and organized, making navigation easy for users. Installation of the software is quick and easy, and the program runs smoothly. Also, SwifDoo PDF is lightweight software that does not consume much system resources.

The PDF document editing and previewing feature is excellent. The software allows you to add and delete text, images, resize and rotate pages, and much more. It also has an electronic signature feature that allows you to add signatures to PDF documents, and all from a fairly intuitive panel.

Conclusion

In short, SwifDoo PDF software is a very useful and easy-to-use tool for anyone working with PDF documents. With its extensive features, intuitive user interface, and minimal system and hardware requirements, the software is a great choice for anyone who needs to work with PDF files.

From text editing and electronic signing to PDF file conversion and file merging and splitting, SwifDoo PDF software has all the features you need to work with PDF files efficiently and effectively. If you need an all-in-one PDF tool, SwifDoo PDF is a great option.