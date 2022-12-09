SWAT mistakenly breaks into elderly woman’s home based on location of stolen iPhone in US

The Special Police Unit (SWAT) of Denver, Colorado, in the United States, is being sued for having allegedly invaded the home of an elderly woman by mistake based on the location of a apple iPhone stolen. According to information from the NBC News network, Ruby Johnson, 77, claims that her home was mistakenly invaded by SWAT agents because of a report of a stolen truck that had weapons and an iPhone inside.





The owner of the truck called the police after it was stolen. The victim used Apple’s Find My app in hopes of recovering the lost asset. The app then displayed a large blue circle, which covered, among other residences, that of Mrs.🇧🇷 After jumping to conclusions and without any concrete evidence, the owner of the stolen truck understood that, if the vehicle was anywhere nearby, it could only be parked inside Mrs. Johnson’s garage.





the thePolice officer Gary Staab used this information as hard evidence and authorized the search. However, it ignored the fact that when the location cannot be accurately determined, the app displays a blue circle around the marker. In this way, the iPhone could be in any of the residences covered by the circle, although it points in its center to the lady’s house. Clearly, there was a lack of technical knowledge at the time of authorizing the action of the police.