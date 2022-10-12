SUSE’s server future ALP: Enterprise Linux radically rethought

With the Adaptable Linux Platform (ALP), SUSE shows where server distribution is headed: containers. Even YaST is banned from the system kernel.

SUSE has released the first prototype of its Adaptable Linux Platform (ALP) under the project name Les Droites – Die Rechtsen in reference to the smallest four-thousander in the Alps. The project manager German M. Ybenes goes into some technical details of the trunk Linux in the SUSE blog and explains what the immediate future of ALP looks like.

For SUSE, ALP means a lot – because the product is to become the future core of SUSE Linux Enterprise, that is, the distribution with which SUSE still earns a large part of its money. A few technical details therefore stand out from the ALP presentation: For the first time, an SLE basic system will include automation software that is installed ex works. SUSE has opted for Salt, but Ansible is also available as an alternative if desired. ALP’s clear goal is to be a zero-touch distribution. So SUSE wants to make logging into the systems and executing manual commands superfluous; instead, all changes should come from CI/CD pipelines and the configured automation. For this purpose, SUSE defines various self-management levels from which the administrator should later be able to choose. Thus, it will be possible to enable or disable automatic updates of individual system components, only download them in advance, or allow or prohibit them by category.

Lean system

If you want to try ALP, you need at least one server that meets the requirements of the architecture definition x86_64-v2. Most current servers should be suitable for this. Significant differences to the established SLE are already noticeable during the ALP installation: If desired, ALP encrypts all data carriers of the system (Full Disk Encryption – FDE), for example. However, SUSE expressly points out that FDE is currently still being actively developed and can still change significantly.

Furthermore, the Adaptable Linux Platform is primarily concerned with reduction and streamlining. At its core, the system consists exclusively of a Linux kernel, the absolutely essential system tools and a runtime environment for containers. It is up to the administrator to decide whether he wants to use Podman or K3s. In addition, it should also be possible in the finished ALP to use KVM with Qemu for the full or paravirtualization of virtual instances. Most of the other software that administrators are used to and like from SUSE is no longer part of ALP. This even includes the venerable YaST, which, strictly speaking, is no longer part of the system core in ALP. It will still be included with the distribution, albeit in the form of a container. From the provider’s point of view, this offers immense advantages, such as the fact that YaST can be updated or repaired at any time independently of all other components of the system.

Late to the party

The idea of ​​downgrading your own enterprise distribution to a Linux kernel with container runtime is by no means new – quite the opposite: Red Hat has at least already started a similar change in RHEL 9, and Canonical has been enforcing the gradual change for years Migration to Snap, also essentially a container format. For the distributors, the procedure makes sense on several levels: On the one hand, it is easier to develop and maintain a light-footed core system and to deliver the required additional software in the form of separate containers. This is all the more true because these can also be developed within the company by independent teams and independently of the release cycle of the core distribution. A new ALP release no longer has to be automatically accompanied by a new YaST release in the future.

In addition, the approach provides a convenient way for distributors to get rid of a whole lot of the hassle of maintaining their systems. With classic enterprise distributions, it is well known that administrators expect the provider to include all the relevant software, one and all, in package form. For decades, SUSE, Red Hat & Co. have therefore maintained Apache, MySQL/MariaDB, PostgreSQL and thousands of other applications in different versions and variants for their (still) supported enterprise systems. The container approach puts an end to this hustle and bustle, because the same container for MariaDB or MySQL, for example, can be operated on all systems that have a suitable runtime environment for containers in their luggage. It is already foreseeable that the Linux distributors will require the respective program manufacturers to keep the latest versions of the relevant containers available, so that they no longer have to incur any additional work. This is precisely one of the main motivations for developing distributions like ALP.

Self-Healing and Lifecycle Management

According to the promises of the providers, the concept should also pay off for administrators. For this reason, SUSE is also presenting self-healing features for the first time in the prototype of the Adaptable Linux Platform. If something goes wrong when updating a container, an ALP system revises the changes made and jumps back to the last known state that worked reliably. The zero-touch approach, which almost forces administrators to automate, also implicitly allows fast restore operations: If something fundamentally goes wrong, an ALP system can be restored quickly directly via lifecycle management – this applies all the more if it Network-attached storage (NAS) or software-defined storage in the form of virtual block storage.

If you want to try ALP, you can find Qcow2 images for running in Qemu with KVM at . However, this first release is only a test version that is not intended for productive use. SUSE announced work on ALP in April 2022.

