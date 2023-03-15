Survived? OPPO Find N2 Flip faces resistance test with 25 kg weight on the hinge

OPPO’s Product Director, Pete Lau, published a video this Wednesday (15) stating that the foldable Find N2 Flip has high build quality and reinforced hinge supporting up to 131 times its own weight. This smartphone is a direct rival of the Galaxy Z Fold4, Huawei Mate Xs 2 and, in the future, Google Pixel Fold. As shown in the video shared by the executive, the flexible cell phone is resistant enough to support up to 25 kilos without spilling — a nostalgic memory of the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus — or suffering damage to its structure. The video has subtitles This flip does’t flop (“this flip doesn’t fail”, in free translation).

In the resistance test, the manufacturer progressively increased the weight load until reaching the 25 kg limit, however, at no time was there any damage to the structure, especially the hinge. This video serves to show that in addition to the advanced hardware, there are also other interesting features, such as damage protection. - Advertisement - The post, however, does not show the state of the device after running the test, but judging by what was shown in the video, we can speculate that the model was unharmed. Among the technical specifications, the 6.8-inch AMOLED LTPO screen with FHD Plus resolution stands out (in addition to a 3.26″ secondary display) and the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ platform with 8 GB of RAM memory. suggested retail price of €1,049, around R$5,860 in direct conversion into Europeian currency. Airtags: new data points to two sizes and an imminent launch Watch the endurance test:

Datasheet

6.8-inch AMOLED LTPO screen with FHD+ resolution (2520×1080) Hole for camera and 120Hz refresh rate

3.26″ secondary screen with 720 × 382 pixels resolution

Platform MediaTek Dimensity 9000+

Mali-G710 GPU

8 GB of RAM memory (LPDDR5)

256 GB of internal storage (UFS 3.1)

32 MP front camera

Four rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor

Dual Band Wi-Fi (2.4 and 5 GHz) Bluetooth v5.3 and NFC

4,300 mAh battery with 44W fast charging

ColorOS 13.0 operating system

Dimensions: 166.2 x 75.2 x 7.45mm

Weight: 182 grams

Offers

Do you intend to invest in a foldable smartphone or is it too early? Tell us, comment!