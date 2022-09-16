Surveys on WhatsApp: new data appear that bring their official arrival closer

- Advertisement -

It has been known for some time that WhatsApp is working on something that should have been part of the messaging application for a long time: surveys. Well, today additional information has become known that is important and that shows that the of this possibility is, finally, much . The usefulness of this function is undeniable, since it solves many problems that groups have when it comes to making a decision and even staying. Therefore, the inclusion of the possibility of doing surveys in WhatsApp is something that is long-awaited and essential for the app to offer an adequate service (especially if you take into account that many of its rivals already offer this possibility, with Telegram in the lead). ). What has been known about WhatsApp surveys To begin with, thanks to an image that we leave after this paragraph, the chosen way to create an account on the platform has been discovered. Contrary to what some indicate that they would have a specific section on the home page, finally from the company they have decided on something much more effective and appropriate: add an additional button in the possibilities that content can be chosen to attach in the icon represented by a clip: That is, it adds to possibilities such as inserting a document or an image that you have in the terminal. The image is completely representative, and from the source of the information it is indicated that this will be the shared form that will be offered in the different versions of WhatsApp that exist. Thus, for example, there will be no difference between what has to be done in the desktop application compared to what exists for iOS or Android. And, this, is all true, since the uniformity in the multiplatform is key to be successful. Some more regarding the surveys One of the important ones is that, for the moment, it is believed that initially there will be up to 12 options that can be established among the possibilities that can be chosen among the participants. It seems more than enough for the vast majority of cases, but a subsequent increase would not be a bad idea because it is possible that on some occasion these are less than necessary. In addition, it will be controlled that no one can vote twice through an identification system -by means of the telephone number associated with the user and that he/she is present in the group-. At the moment the tests of the surveys have begun, but with some chosen users. Therefore, they are not active even in the trial version of WhatsApp. In other words, it is more than possible that we will have to wait until 2023 for the surveys to be a reality for everyone. And, the truth is that these types of options are the ones that increase the usefulness of a messaging application, so it wouldn’t be a bad idea for the company to speed everything up. >