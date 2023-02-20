surreal! Video made in Unreal Engine 5 shows absurd realism and deceives viewers

Since it was announced, Unreal Engine 5, Epic Games’ graphic engine, has demonstrated an absurd potential for the future of video games, TV and film industries. This week, a new demonstration of the technology left viewers stunned by recreating an extremely realistic scenario, which leaves us in doubt as to whether we are actually seeing a scene that does not exist in the real world.

On Twitter, a user known as Ian Miles Cheong posted a video with the caption "This is not real, it was produced with Unreal Engine 5". The scene shows an alley with the camera approaching a grocery store while some cars pass through the street, followed by a take that shows the street sign and focuses on the construction of houses in detail.

This is not real. This was produced in Unreal Engine 5. pic.twitter.com/3f4kQbjSCa — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 11, 2023