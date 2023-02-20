5G News
surreal! Video made in Unreal Engine 5 shows absurd realism and deceives viewers

surreal! Video made in Unreal Engine 5 shows absurd realism and deceives viewers

Microsoft

Published on

By Abraham
surreal! Video made in Unreal Engine 5 shows absurd realism and deceives viewers
surreal video made in unreal engine 5 shows absurd realism.jpeg
Since it was announced, Unreal Engine 5, Epic Games’ graphic engine, has demonstrated an absurd potential for the future of video games, TV and film industries.

This week, a new demonstration of the technology left viewers stunned by recreating an extremely realistic scenario, which leaves us in doubt as to whether we are actually seeing a scene that does not exist in the real world.

On Twitter, a user known as Ian Miles Cheong posted a video with the caption “This is not real, it was produced with Unreal Engine 5”.

The scene shows an alley with the camera approaching a grocery store while some cars pass through the street, followed by a take that shows the street sign and focuses on the construction of houses in detail.

The video is so impressive that many answers doubt that it is an Unreal Engine recreation, showing how advanced the technology has become.

Some people claim to have seen the cameraman’s reflection in some windows, which may indicate that this is indeed a real video and not a 3D animation.

Anyway, the video became a success on Twitter and, if it is really made in the Unreal Engine, we are even more eager to discover its real potential, even more so with so many announced games being developed based on this new technology.

So, do you think it’s real or fake?

More like this

