Surprising reaction on Twitter to a fictional interview between Bill Gates and Socrates generated by AI

Imagination and creativity are key in generating content, but sometimes the results may not be to everyone’s liking. This was precisely what happened when Linus Ekenstam, a designer, hosted on Twitter an artificial intelligence-generated conversation between billionaire Bill Gates and the ancient Greek philosopher Socrates. The reactions did not wait and the criticism was fierce.

An experiment that unleashes a wave of ridicule

Ekenstam, excited by his creation, shared on his Twitter account a “conversation” between Bill Gates and Socrates, generated by AI. The designer even raised the possibility of this kind of realistic dialogue becoming a common occurrence in audio streaming apps.

However, what Linus Ekenstam did not expect was the overwhelming response from the Twitter community. Users were quick to point out the lack of originality, the curious British accent attributed to Socrates, and the Greek philosopher’s techno-pessimistic approach, among other aspects.

An unimaginative format

The reaction on Twitter reflected the widespread disappointment towards this AI-generated content format. Users questioned the lack of creativity and originality in Ekenstam’s proposal. While it’s true that there are creative ways to imagine dialogue between famous people, Linus’s experiment lacked that spark that captivates the audience.

It is important to remember that AI content generation has enormous potential and can be used to create unique and compelling experiences. However, Ekenstam’s proposal was limited to a repetitive conversation of self-praise and exaltation of the business world, far removed from the philosophical essence of Socrates.

A disagreement between the philosopher and technology

Among the most relevant criticisms, he highlighted the irony of having Socrates participate in a conversation about laptops and AI. Users highlighted the implausibility of Socrates willingly accepting Bill Gates’ explanations of modern technology, and suggested that the philosopher would have reacted radically differently.

The image of Socrates, the critical thinker and distrustful of new technologies, saying “wow!” before a statement by Gates generated laughter and sarcastic comments on the network.

An unexpected answer and a pending reflection

Linus Ekenstam expressed his surprise at the negative response his creation received on Twitter, wondering why it generated so much anger from people. However, rather than address the criticism in any substantive way, the designer chose to share another audio demo as a reply.

This episode highlights the importance of creativity, sensitivity and respect for historical figures when generating content with AI. Although technology can surprise us with its capabilities, we cannot forget that authenticity and consistency with the context are fundamental to creating valuable and relevant experiences.