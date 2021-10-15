Surprise Your Followers: How To Duet On TikTok

The popular music social network has some very interesting functions so that you can make all kinds of videos with which to surprise your followers. And today we want to show you the steps you must follow to make a duet on TikTok. This application has a good number of functions to make the most of its possibilities. Even if you think you are a bit hooked on this musical social network, TikTok offers you an option to control the time you are in the app. And yes, within the different options offered by this social network, you can make a video with another person on TikTok. All you need is to have a video clip that you like to make different content. Don’t you know what video you can make? Before telling you how to make a duet on TikTok, it is important that you know how to locate the trends in this musical social network. We recommend that you do a quick search for the challenges that are trending on TikTok, since most challenges are perfect to do as a couple. How to make a duet on TikTok If you already have the video you want to use for your duet on TikTok, you just have to follow the following steps to create this content. Open TikTok and find the video you want to use for your musical duo. Once you have located the content you want to use, click on the arrow located at the bottom right of the screen of your device. Now, you will see that a menu is displayed with different options. Click on the option that indicates Duo. Here we want to make a small paragraph. On the one hand, if the Duet button is disabled, it is because you cannot use the video you want to do a duet on TikTok. Does the option appear activated? Then continue this tutorial. Once you have pressed where it indicates Duet, you will see that TikTok begins to process the video so that you can record your part of the duet. To do this, you just have to click on the red button located at the bottom of the screen. Now, when your part is recorded, you must click on the red check mark located at the bottom right of the screen. Click on the button Next and click on Publish for the video to be uploaded to TikTok As you may have seen, the process to make a duet on TikTok is extremely simple, so do not hesitate to try it to create different content with which to surprise your friends. >