Surprise with the screen of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: it will be more powerful than expected

Little by little we are learning more details about the next generation of star tablets from the Korean manufacturer. We have already told you about the most vitaminized model, and that it will have high-quality hardware, and now it is the turn of the Tab S9.

Samsung knows that the tablet market is experiencing a second golden age. During the coronavirus pandemic, where millions of people switched to working from home, these types of devices became a perfect alternative to laptops.

Especially in high-end models, like the samsung galaxy tab s, your most premium family. And for this reason, Samsung wants to take a new leap in quality to offer the best image quality in the simplest model.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 will bet on an AMOLED screen

Until now, the traditional model (not the Plus or Ultra model), had an LCD panel. But, as Ross Young reports, this year the screen of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 will sport an AMOLED panel.

In case you don’t know Ross Young, to say that he is an analyst of great prestige and that he has a great background when it comes to getting all his predictions right. Owner and founder of the DSCC agency, when Ross speaks, we listen. And from what he has said, it seems that Samsung wants to boost its family of tablets.

While the 11″ Galaxy Tab S8 was LCD, the 11″ Galaxy Tab S9 will be OLED. Will help boost the OLED tablet market.

—Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) April 10, 2023

This way, both the 11-inch model (Samsung Galaxy Tab S9), the 12.4-inch version (Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus) and the model with a diagonal of 14.6 inches (Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra), will count on all case with an AMOLED screen to offer a multimedia experience beyond any doubt. In addition, they will have HDR10 + support so you can squeeze your subscription to Netflix, HBO Max, Disney + and other platforms.

On the other hand, we will find differences at the hardware level, since the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra It will be the model with the most vitamins and that will have hardware capable of standing up to the best iPad Pro model without breaking a sweat.

And beware, if the latest rumors are true, Samsung could take advantage of the presentation of its next generation of tablets to show the Samsung Galaxy Z Tab, its long-awaited tablet with a folding screen.

As for the presentation of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series, the manufacturer is to show them to the public in August this year, together with the new generation of folding phones Galaxy Z Fold5 and Z Flip5.

