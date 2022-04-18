Surprise! WhatsApp will allow you to dictate messages on smart glasses

A few years ago, Google made a strong commitment to launch smart glasses on the market, but for various reasons (including privacy), it failed to succeed. This type of accessories had been practically forgotten, until Mark Zuckerberg has shown what the Metaverse can be. And, among the options with which it will arrive will be the use of Smart Glasses and, surprisingly, it has been known that WhatsApp can be used with them. The device we are talking about comes from the collaboration of Ray-Bay and Meta, which is the company that owns WhatsApp. And, the truth is that it would be a great success to offer smart glasses that allow you to see the messages that arrive in a chat or send them without having to take your smartphone out of your pocket. If this is achieved in a reliable and simple way, it may now be possible to put this type of product to good use, since its usefulness will be beyond any doubt. The data that has been known Obviously, it is in the first steps of the implementation, but in the test version of the messaging application 2.22.9.13 different strings of information have been seen that indicate that work is being done to ensure that they can be perform different actions on WhatsApp with smart glasses (which, for the moment, would be restricted to Meta’s own). Thus, for example, it would be entirely possible to dictate messages to be sent later using the Internet connection of the telephone that one has. To do this, you will have to use what is indicated in the data such as the Facebook Assistant, hence the aforementioned compatibility restriction, so we are not talking about anything crazy and something completely viable. It remains to be seen whether over time the options of Amazon or Google are supported when using the voice to execute actions. If this is achieved in Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses, which would be the first to allow voice recognition and send a message using WhatsApp in different situations (such as when walking), surely more than one will think about buying them , especially if you’re interested in anything to do with the Metaverse. Is this something imminent in WhatsApp? Well, we are talking about certain data strings in the trial version of the messaging application, so this will not be something that will happen this year, for example. But we must not forget that not long ago it was believed that it was crazy to answer a call with a watch and, currently, there are several models that allow this to be done. That is, it is not exactly something that cannot be achieved. >