Surprise! The iPhone 14 could arrive a little earlier than expected

If you are one of those who is waiting for the arrival of the new iPhone 14 to change the one you are using, there is good news for you. These indicate that the announcement and sale of the terminal we are talking about would be a little ahead. Therefore, the time to release it would be much closer.

Maintaining the way of acting of the Cupertino company, it is expected that the presentation event of the new iPhone would be on September 14, which coincides almost exactly with what happened on last year with the generation of Apple smartphones (specifically they were announced on the thirteenth of the same month). But, from what has been known, things may be different this time.

A preview of the arrival of the iPhone

As published by Max Weinbach, an expert in everything that has to do with Apple issues, the North American company is considering holding the presentation event on September 6. And, the reason, is that everything indicates that the presentation will not be live, so it is being recorded -and everything is very advanced by the firm-. In this way, the advance is not ruled out in order to anticipate the income.

fwiw I heard September 6th event and iPhone’s on sale on the 16thnot 100% sure, but around there seems right. https://t.co/X2vbu2XyiC

— Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) August 7, 2022

It would be quite curious if this were the case, it must be said, since Apple does not like much that the weekends prior to the presentation event, which has three days off (and this is it, because day five is the I work in the US, so if this finally happens, it would be a way of working little usual by the company now run by Tim Cook). But, the truth is that if everything is ready, it is not a bad idea to accelerate the deadlines, since the sale will begin ten days after the presentation event, as usual.

pixabay

Four will be the phones presented… and a possible surprise

This is something that has no doubt right now, because there will be two “normal” terminals, so to speak, and another two from the range Pro. By the way, a couple of them will have a larger screen that will reach 6.7 inches. In addition, everything indicates that those that will be more powerful will have a better processor and, possibly, also exclusive advances in screen and amount of RAM.

The surprise of the event could be the arrival of a new generation of iPad tablets, which would have improvements in each and every one of the features that are important in this type of device. Some examples would be a larger Retina panel and of course, the SoC would be more powerful, so the applications will work much better, which means that you will have a much better user experience.

