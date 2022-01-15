Apple

Tech Giants

Tech News Surprise: The iPhone 13 does not support the function of…

If you have recently purchased an iPhone 13 and you are crazy looking for the noise cancellation function, which you already had in the previous model of the same brand, stop looking. Because you won’t find it. After the complaints of many users of not finding this function, the solution is that it does not have it. Sometimes the simplest thing is the most effective, but of course, no one could think that the company’s latest model did not have it when previous models did. Noise cancellation has been removed from the iPhone 13 In iPhone models prior to iPhone 13, one could access an accessibility feature that allowed noise cancellation to be activated on phone calls. However, after some users have searched for it and tried to activate it, that has not been possible. More than anything, because it is no longer found. A reader of the specialized medium 9To5Mac, has had a conversation with Apple support through Twitter. According to him, “after working with Apple and a senior advisor for months saying to wait for an update to fix the issue, I received an update on the issue. Apparently it won’t fix it and noise cancellation will be intentionally disabled for those devices for unspecified reasons.”

It all came up on Reddit when one of the users asked about this functionality accessibility in the forum and other users got down to work looking for a possible solution. It was not until the conversation with Apple support on Twitter that it was found why it does not work.

What is clear from Apple’s response is that it will not reinstall. The company does not see his disappearance as a problem. Not even as an inconvenience that may affect many users. We guess it wasn’t a very popular feature. However, Apple may now think twice if it does not really want to reintroduce noise cancellation in calls.

At the moment and if you have an iPhone 13 that you know that the closest thing right now is to activate the voice isolation function in a call in the Control Center.

What do you think of Apple’s decision? Did you often use this functionality? Yes? No?. We read you in the comments.