Surprise! Samsung vs. Apple Silicon for its new custom processors for PC and mobile

The South Korean company, Samsung plans to confront Apple Silicon’s work by manufacturing its own custom processors for the next generations of smartphones and computers. This is all part of Samsung’s plan to try to innovate the chip industry.

Fight for the industry between Apple Silicon vs. samsung

OK to the middle Business Korea, the Samsung company has a specific internal team ready to develop CPU processors. For this purpose, it hired Rahul Tuli, who is a former AMD developer, who will be the leader in charge of the group.

Usually, the South Korean company partners with the British chip company, Arm for the realization of advanced Exynos chips. However, this new process for chips would mean full control of design and development. This would be the equivalent of the transition that happened with Apple when it moved away from Intel.

Everything indicates that the new application or AP chips are under the name of Galaxy Chip and will arrive approximately until 2025. In any case, there is a high probability that the integrated CPU is based on Arm technologies, since Samsung is just starting the manufacturing process with a model with its own CPU core.

In the words of an official incognito of the sector for the media Press News from KoreaSamsung Electronics will take processors with the Glaxy Chip to the next level as soon as it manages to perfect its own CPU core. He also adds that the CPU will definitely be complete by the year 2027, at least if the process goes as it has until now.

Despite the complex manufacturing, Samsung has had other attempts at its own CPU before. This company has preparations for the development team supporting with great investment in the most advanced technologies for more than 10 years. Based on the project of more than a decade, the company plans to exceed design expectations and capabilities.

previous projects

Although Samsung’s various efforts continued, there was no choice but to retract the project after some CPUs that did not meet the standard against the competition. For example against Qualcomm chips regarding energy efficiency, impact on heat and especially multicore efficiency. Since 2019, Samsung decided to end the development of the CPU culminating in the dismissal of more than 300 developers at the SARC (Samsung Austin Research Center).

In 2020, the Cupertino company also invested efforts to move away from Intel processors to start manufacturing its own Apple Silicon chips. Apple’s own processors are also based on Arm technology, very similar to the Series A chips of the iPhone and iPad. In addition, Apple used Apple Silicon for the first time in November 2020 with the first Mac.

As for Apple processors, they do have an incredible improvement inside them compared to the performance of Mac computers by adding greater power, as well as greater energy efficiency. Apple prepared its own processors to later implement them in iOS and Mac products, since the common architecture makes the work of manufacturing all the products much easier. This process allows developers easy access to write and optimize software to be present on the devices.

As for the Cupertino company, it has almost completed the transition to Apple Silicon processors compared to the previous Intel chips. This also means that Apple has yet to upgrade Intel Macs to better efficiency with the Mac Pro. There are already some rumors that they could indicate a test by Apple for a Mac Pro with Apple Silicon and that will probably arrive until this summer.