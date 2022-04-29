Surprise on the iPhone 14: each model will have a different panel

One of the most anticipated smartphones in the remainder of the year is the iPhone 14. The new range of Apple is getting closer to being a reality in the market, it is normal for this to happen in September. And, little by little, important details of what he will offer are becoming known. One example is that posted a picture of the screens of each of the models that will make up the new product range.

One of the things that draws attention to the image we are talking about is that something crucial is confirmed: there will be four versions of the iPhone 14, nothing more and nothing less. Therefore, you will always find the option that fits both the needs you have and, of course, with the economic capacity of the moment in question. Thus, the options will be the following: basic; Max; and, of course, Pro Max. The order is from smallest to largest screen.

Something that is quite curious

As can be seen in the image that we leave after this paragraph, and which is the one that has allowed us to know the four panels of the future iPhone 14, is that each of the models will have a different finish in what has to do with the upper space where the camera for selfies will be located. Thus, the basic model and the Max will maintain the traditional notch, something that was expected, it must be said. But it is possible that many will not like it, because everything indicates that they will be the cheapest and most accessible devices, therefore.

On the contrary, the Pro will be the ones that in principle will release the expected hole (which would have an additional item next to it for anything to do with using Face ID). This will match Apple’s terminals with what Android smartphones have been offering for a long time, and the truth is that it is a very good solution, since display space is gained and, in addition, it bothers much less when using the terminal in landscape. Therefore, if you want to access this new possibility, you will have to spend a little more.

Some more things in the iPhone 14

An example is that it seems to be confirmed that there will be a slight change in the aspect ratio of the screen of the new generation of Apple smartphones. will become 19.5:9 (for the 20:9 above). The aim of this is to achieve higher panels so that all the aforementioned camera elements disturb as little as possible, and, in addition, what we indicate will not harm the playback of games or multimedia content at all. A good hit.

The truth is that the changes that are expected in what has to do with the iPhone 14 panel are logical and adapt to the times. Of course, in terms of options such as pixel density or the screen technology used, it does not seem that the new generation of these phones is planned to include any modification.

