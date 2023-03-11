Surprise! iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in yellow are now available for pre-order

- Advertisement -

Apple continues with the surprises in this first half of the year, bringing multiple rumors and interesting updates for its flagship devices and varying with other products, but this time it comes reserve for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in a special new shade of shimmering yellow. You can now pre-order it from the Apple Store with this interesting and colorful update to the banana yellow hue.

Get your iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in yellow

As of March 14, all orders for this interesting yellow-colored proposal for the latest iPhone in the line will be shipping. As for the device itself, the models are exactly identical to the previous ones presented, even trying to keep prices completely equal or close to them. Although this time the glass bezels are yellow, as well as the aluminum sides.

Typically the company is consistent in the shades they offer for their devices in the spring and that works as a boost renewal in mid-cycle sales. Well, they did the same thing with the alpine green tone on the iPhone 13 Pro. Now the new yellow color is part of the existing range, among which are Midnight, Starlight, PRODUCT(RED), Blue and Purple. Added to this, there will be no ringtone refresh for high-end devices like the Pro and Pro Max.

- Advertisement -

During these days, the company also carried a refresh for the Apple Watch straps and the shades of the cases on the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus with colors like Canary Yellow, Olive, Sky and Iris. Any advance order you wish to place can be done through Apple.com, remembering that also in the Apple Store or almost any store with stocks since Tuesday.

More news

Among the news you can find the expansion of the SOS emergency service via satellite to more countries before the end of March: Austria, Belgium, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Portugal. Remember that also if you buy an iPhone 14, you will have up to two years of this service totally free. The costs for this service once the two-year term is over are not yet known.

This new iPhone added a few features such as the emergency SOS service via satellite, you will also find the stabilization system when recording with Action Mode and Cinematic Mode. Similarly, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus devices have a truly incredible battery improvement over previous generations.

- Advertisement -

Of course, it is also worth emphasizing to buyers that this is not a totally new model or if you expect any changes from the first versions that came out a year ago, it is better not to have these expectations. In case you want the Banana Yellow iPhone, keep in mind that it is the same device that has already been on sale for a few months.

What awaits the next iPhone?

Finally, note that there are already great rumors, comments and expectations about the next generation, which will be the iPhone 15. The model has a presentation date for next autumn of the current year and it is most likely that it will have a great exclusive event in September. One of the biggest novelties with the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus is that they will finally include the USB-C port and that it will displace the Lightning connectors that Apple maintained.

- Advertisement -

The constant redesigns in Apple models are also a fundamental part of the annual releases that the company has maintained. The most important change in the device will be noticed especially for the iPhone 15 Pro, as there are some rumors that point to a new round chassis with curves on the sides, which will add solid-state, capacitive, and titanium buttons, among many others. absolutely amazing news.