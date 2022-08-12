Surprise in the Google Pixel 6a: the screen hides refreshment at 90 Hz

A discovery highlights the great quality that has achieved with the 6a: despite not including a 90 Hz refresh rate for the screen as standard, said Pixel 6a yes it can refresh with that frequency. A phone owner has managed to unlock 90Hz with a software tweak,

After analyzing the Google Pixel 6a, and comparing it with our Google Pixel 6, we did not see any exaggerated differences in the fluidity of the screens despite the fact that the cheaper model refreshes at a slower rate (60 Hz compared to 90 Hz). AMOLED both, FHD + resolution, without differences in saturation, brightness or contrast. From the front, both mobiles seem identical beyond size; hence it is not so strange to us that the Pixel 6a also has 90 Hz for the refresh rate. Of course, it is not exactly easy to activate it.

90 Hz on the Pixel 6a thanks to a mod

Google Pixel 6a refreshing its screen at 60 Hz. Image by Nathan

Based on the internal components of both mobiles, the Google Pixel 6a would mount a screen with similar characteristics to that of the Pixel 6. Manufactured by Samsung with its Super AMOLED technology, the cheapest mobile screen would have a lower refresh rate due to a decision by Google when it came to lowering the costs of its Pixel 6a. It would also enter into the phone strategy, since at a lower price the technical sheet is also lower.

As Nathan discovered on Twitterthe Google Pixel 6a is perfectly capable of refreshing its panel at 90 Hz. Both for hardware and software capabilities: Nathan managed to develop a mod with which to apply the aforementioned improvement to the panel. In this way the differences with the Pixel 6 are diluted.

From what has been published in media such as The Verge or XDA Developers, the modification really works. Of course, with a process not suitable for all users:

OEM unlock and USB debugging must be enabled in developer settings.

It is necessary to unlock the bootloader of the Google Pixel 6a.

You have to load an Android 13 beta with certain modified settings.

It is necessary to flash a boot image.

From the comments of those who have tried it, the Google Pixel 6a works correctly at 90 Hz, although some have had a green tint appear on the screen. It is not clear if the modification forces the 90 Hz of the panel or simply unlocks a refresh rate that Google limited to fit the Pixel 6a in the mid-range. Be that as it may, the truth is that it is not worth carrying out the process: too much risk for the profits obtained.

