Tech NewsMobile

Surprise in Android 13: it can run Windows 11!

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Surprise in Android 13: it can run Windows 11!

Little by little, the hidden novelties of the new version are revealed. android 13 which is now available to developers. And, it seems, there are some that Google has not talked about and that are very interesting. An example is the excellent virtualization options that the new version of the Mountain View company’s operating system has. And, these, have been discovered in a surprising way.

From the hand of Danny Lin a developer dedicated to exploring the possibilities offered by Android version after version, comes information that is as curious as it is surprising: there is the possibility of run the operating system in a virtualized way Windows on terminals that have the latest version of the mentioned work of Google. And we are not talking about an old Microsoft distribution, no, but the latest one on the market. Quite a surprise!

Read:

Facebook wants its version of ‘Tik Tok’: Instagram Reels will arrive on the platform

As Lin has posted on his Twitter account, he has managed to install an ARM version of Windows 11 on his Pixel 6 (this is the phone you have for testing). And, best of all, is that the operation is complete and performance is not bad despite the fact that it has been necessary to make some adjustments so that the execution is complete -and, in addition, the graphic acceleration was not available-. The truth is that this is quite a surprise and makes it very clear that, despite the fact that nothing has been said by Google, virtualization has improved very significantly in Android 13.

And this means?

Well, perhaps in this version of Google’s work this is not seen as something useful, but if it is possible to run different virtualized operating systems on Android, the possibilities of using this operating system are increased exponentially. An example of what we are saying is that the running cloud-based games and even natively include an additional operating system for use it professionally without having to use a computer at all.

Surprise in Android 13: it can run Windows 11!
Danny Lin

Besides, if this is confirmed and the Mountain View company intends to fully exploit this possibility that we are talking about, everything that has to do with the tablets Android would change radically. Surely, more than one would be convinced to have one of these devices that, if necessary, would allow the use of Windows to be more productive -or perform more complex tasks-. The truth is that a huge range of possibilities opens up.

More than Windows

Read:

Google violated employee privacy before firing them

Well yes, apart from running Windows 11 on Danny Lin’s Pixel 6 he has also managed to launch different versions of Linux distributions. Therefore, it is very clear that we are talking about something that is nuclearly integrated into Android and not a casual combination. We’ll see if this can be put to good use immediately, but the prospects are excellent.

>

Previous articleLinux beats Windows 11 with Alder Lake-S: Makes smarter use of cores P
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Mobile

Surprise in Android 13: it can run Windows 11!

Little by little, the hidden novelties of the new version are revealed. android 13 which is now...
Tech News

Linux beats Windows 11 with Alder Lake-S: Makes smarter use of cores P

Free software lovers are already clear that Linux beats Windows 11 in some aspects, but the truth is...
Apps

The six little-known apps that cannot be missing on my Android mobile

We all have those apps that we install when we unbox a new phone. Among...
Apps

How to find out who you interact with the least on Instagram

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.