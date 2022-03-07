Surprise: HTC will launch a high-end smartphone next month

Did you think that HTC no longer manufactured mobiles? Well you’re wrong. The company plans to release a new Android flagship as soon as next month.

The news comes from the publication DigiTimes from Taiwan that got confirmation from HTC Vive Asia-Pacific General Manager Charles Huang at an HTC event part of MWC 2022.

HTC’s new flagship would be the first of its kind since the HTC U12+ back in 2018. HTC’s next flagship will focus on Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality with deep integration into HTC’s own open source metaverse platform called Viveverse.

It would be interesting to see how HTC fares given that it sold a large chunk of its smartphone business to Google back in 2018 and has since been releasing only a few low- and mid-range Android phones in limited markets.



