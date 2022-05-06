surprise: google could launch its own virtual reality glasses

At the time Google amazed us when it launched the Google Cardboard, virtual reality glasses at an approximate price of 5 euros and that used the mobile screen to be able to enjoy content in VR. And the truth is that this team worked really well, although as the technology lost territory, Google abandoned the project. Although it seems that they return to the old ways.

It has been Google’s own hardware chief, Rick Osterloh, who has published a note on the company’s official blog confirming that Google has bought Raxium, a five-year-old startup specializing in microLED technology and that it could be key to the next generation of augmented, virtual and mixed reality glasses.

Taking into account that in 2022 it bought the smart glasses manufacturer North, and that it is hiring engineers with the aim of creating an augmented reality operating system, it is clear that the weight of Google is increasing.

Project Iris, Google’s next VR glasses?

Everything points in this direction. especially since Google Labs began working on a new project called Iris, which would aim to launch virtual reality glasses. Already in the last edition of Google I/O we were able to see the first brushstrokes of the Iris project, and it seems that this year they could surprise us with more news.

OPPO and Apple are already working with this MicroLED technology in their future virtual reality glasses, so it was expected that Google would bet on this type of panel for its next generation of VR equipment.

It should be remembered that an AMOLED panel offers a pixel size of 50 microns, which refers to the distance between each pixel. Instead, MicroLED technology achieves a distance of 3.5 microns, so its image quality is infinitely better. In addition, it offers surprisingly high energy efficiency, which would have a significant impact on battery life by consuming much less than other solutions.

It is still too early to know more details about these VR glasses, but the idea that the product that Google is going to launch is MicroLED is excellent news for the sector for several reasons. The most obvious is the next generation of virtual reality glasses, which will offer a leap in image quality that is simply impressive.

And on the other hand, the MicroLED Smart TV market. Today they have excessively high prices to become a consumer product beyond commercial purposes or for the wealthiest pockets, so The arrival of this technology in the VR sector could be the boost that the MicroLED TV market needs.

