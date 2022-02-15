Surprise: Gmail redesigns its web interface, what will it be like?

The most widely used free webmail client today is Gmail. Google’s service offers a plethora of options, but to date, its user interface isn’t exactly the friendliest out there. Well, it has been known that the Mountain View company is deploying a news that improves it a lot. Without losing the “scent” of previous versions so that everything is very familiar -a clear example is that the main menu remains in the left area-, Google has taken the step that it announced not long ago to change the appearance of a of your best tools. The reference made by the company itself is that this interface is a new integrated version of all the options that Gmail has (and that they are not few, it must be said). The great novelties One of the improvements that are included and that is sure to be the most useful for users, is that the change between the different existing tools in the mail client is now much simpler. Therefore, using the chat or Meet is something much more intuitive (even now if you hover over the icons you see a preview of what you’ll find). Another of the things that improves significantly is that the design is much cleaner, since there are more blank spaces between the different sections that Gmail web has. By the way, in order to activate this function it is necessary to accept for each of the services and, then, you will have the option to manually decide if you want to take advantage of the previews. Otherwise, by default you will not be able to use them. A good decision by Google, since it allows the user to have the last word. Another addition that exists now is that there is an element in the upper right part that allows you to know the status of the mail client. In this way, you will be able to find out if you have any connection problems or if you have something to check between the services that exist in the client. This is something that will surely become very important on a day-to-day basis. Deployment of the new version Officially it has already started, but at the moment the official activation is going a bit slow because it should not be forgotten that there are millions of users who use the Gmail web client. Therefore, you have no other option than to be patient to enjoy all the news that we have indicated. >