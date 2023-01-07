Surprise: Apple TV + raises its price, how much is the monthly fee now?

Surprisingly, this is how Apple TV + Manzana has decided to increase the price of several of the services it currently offers to users. We are not talking about increases that are spectacular, but they are going to be recorded at the end of the year when the sum is made, and it may be that someone finally decides not to take the step of subscribing to, for example, Apple TV + which is one of the options that has been affected.

The truth is that there was not much data regarding Apple’s intentions, but these are officers because, as indicated in the source of the information, sources from the company itself have confirmed that the price increase is already a reality in different markets. Of course, the firm will proceed to send a congress to the subscribers in which they will be informed of this -and the reasons that have led to this decision-. But yeah, it’s something. irreversible.

This is the price increase of Apple TV +

It is true that it is the first time that, since the launch in 2019, the company has made this decision. And, taking into account the existing catalog, the increase may make sense, but it is no less true that it may not be the best time to do it (but, given what happened with the iPhone 14 and the new iPad, this seems the least important) . The point is that, of course, you have to add two euros to the monthly feewhich becomes 6.99 euros.

In the case of making the annual payment, the difference that exists is the following: instead of paying €49.99 you will have to pay €69.99 per year. It is not something tremendous, but for some it may be time to switch to other platforms such as HBO Max, Prime Video or Disney + which has a larger catalog. Even the Netflix option with ads is very interesting because the monthly payment is cheaper.

The other price increases in other services

So those affected are Music and One. The first has some increases that range between one and two euros per month. Therefore, if you want to maintain the use of this streaming music platform, you will have to spend a little more. The prices are as shown below:

Voice Plan: 4.99 euros per month

Student Plan: 5.99 euros per month

Individual Plan: 10.99 euros per month

Family Plan: 16.99 euros per month

Again, we are not talking about an outrage, but it may be the case that some users decide to migrate to Spotify and use the option free what are you offering. If the use convinces them, it could be that Apple is seen with a drop in payment accounts.

Finally, Apple One also has price increases. Here there are increases that go from two to three euros per month. The most restrained is the individual one that includes TV+, Music and 50GB of space in iCloud. The rest of the options, such as Family or Premium, are the ones that will make your pockets emptier.