Surprise: Apple could present new MacBook Pro at the end of the year

- Advertisement -

There is less left for the great ation of Manzana. On September 7 we have one of the appointments of the year with the Cupertino-based manufacturer as it will show us its new range of iPhone 14 phones among other news.

In addition, we know that at the end of the year the manufacturer will also present other ducts. And, by the looks of it, the 14-inch and 16-inch Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max processors could be two of the big surprises of the year.

Or this is what emerges from the latest report published by the MacRumors colleagues and in which they point out that the team behind the development of these models have managed to make a lot of progress, so they could be presented this year.

New MacBook Pro at the end of the year?

- Advertisement - apple-could-present-new-MacBook-Pro-at-the-end.jpg" width="980" height="566" > enlarge photo MacBook Pro design splash

The aforementioned medium indicates that the work is “well advanced in development and performance testing”, so it is possible that Apple will finally present a new generation MacBook Pro later this year.

We knew that the company with the bitten apple wanted to launch these models starting in the fall. But industry sources said the presentation of this new generation MacBook Pro should be delayed due to supply chain issues.

- Advertisement -

Now, we have been able to know that the new M2 Pro and M2 Max f processorsFinally they will not be 3nm, but Apple will manufacture them in the 5nm process. This change will make them a little less powerful, but they will still offer some very noticeable performance improvements over the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips that we’ve seen in the latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros.

Secondly, they will have more RAM and a more powerful graphics card or GPU to offer performance beyond doubt. Of course, at the moment the design and characteristics of the next Apple MacBook Pro are a complete mystery. There has been speculation about a notch in the screen and thinner frames, but nothing is clear at the moment.

On the other hand, it is also rumored that Apple will present a new Mac Mini with an M2 Pro processor, as well as a Mac Pro that will use M2 Ultra and M2 Extreme processors. Now, the only thing we can do is be patient and wait for the company founded by Steve Jobs to officially announce its next generation to see if there will be new MacBook Pros by the end of the year, although everything indicates that it will be so.

- Advertisement -

>