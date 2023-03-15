surprise! amazon launches a secret discount coupon on its platform

Once again, Amazon surprises its customers with a discount coupon that many will be able to take advantage of in their next purchases. We are already more than used to the well-known online store offering us different discounts, from 5 euros to 15 euros. In any case, the first thing you should take into account if you are a customer eligible for this discount coupon.

Therefore, you have to be fast. However, we still have a series of conditions to know if we are going to be lucky enough to be able to use this new online store promotion. Since not all Amazon customers are lucky enough to be eligible and especially for use this coupon. For example, the following conditions must be met:

‘This offer can only be accessed by invitation. Customers can be invited to take advantage of this Amazon offer via email, notification on the mobile device or on the Amazon.es website.‘.

‘You can enjoy the promotion to buy any product sold and shipped by Amazon.es, with the exception of digital content (such as eBooks and MP3), gift vouchers, Amazon Luxury products, Amazon devices, infant formulas for infants and young children, books , gift wrap, shipping and handling, Amazon products and accessories, products sold by third-party sellers, or products and services sold on any other website‘.

‘Only applicable to products sold by Amazon (detail page says “sold by Amazon” or “sold by Amazon Media EU SARL”)‘ and ‘ Offer only valid for the purchase of eligible products sold by Amazon UK‘.

Although, you also have the alternative of checking if your Amazon account is eligible from this website of the online store. Please note that this offer does not last forever. This promotion is valid from March 14 to 26both days included, or the first 10,000 customers who meet the requirements and conditions to redeem the discount coupon of 5 euros from the online store.

Once you have applied to this promotion, you will have until March 26 to use it. Otherwise, you will lose the value of this discount coupon. Also, it is not cumulative with other offers. Finally, it is limited to one order per customer and account, as well as cannot be transferred or redeemed for money.